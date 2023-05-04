The 2023 NBA Playoffs are off and running, but some organizations are already thinking about the future. That is the case for the Orlando Magic. The team failed to qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year, which means the 2023 NBA Draft might be its next big thing.

Orlando went 34-48 in the regular season, a 12-win improvement from the previous season. Still, the Magic were six games away from a Play-In Tournament bid, finishing with the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While the season ended early, the Magic had some positives throughout 2022-23. Paolo Banchero led the 2022 class with 20 points per game, winning Rookie of the Month four times. He then became the third Magic player to win Rookie of the Year, following in the steps of Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 and Mike Miller in 2001.

Now, all eyes are on the 2023 NBA Draft. The Magic will have a 9% chance of winning the draft lottery and jumping to the No. 1 pick. However, with five teams with better odds, Orlando should be considering the prospects who are likely to be available at No. 6. Additionally, the team has the Chicago Bulls’ first-round pick at No. 11. One name that emerges as a possibility is forward Taylor Hendricks from UCF.

With all that in mind, here are three reasons why the Orlando Magic must target UCF’s Taylor Hendricks in the 2023 NBA Draft if the team stays at No. 6 and 11.

3. His defensive potential

In his lone year as a Knight, Hendricks averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 47.8% from the field and 78.2% from the charity stripe.

For his performance, he ended up earning nine AAC Rookie of the Week awards, a conference record. He also received AAC All-Freshman Team and Second-Team All-AAC honors.

Other than his offensive abilities, the Magic should focus on what Hendricks can produce on the defensive end. In 34 games, he put up 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals against just 2.0 fouls a night. At 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, he could be a solid challenger around the basket.

In the 2022-23 season, the Magic placed No. 15 as it allowed 114 points per game. The team also finished No. 15 in blocks and No. 12 in steals.

Since Jonathan Isaac is still struggling with his injuries, taking Hendricks in the first round could address this situation. While the UCF product is not as great of a defender as Isaac was in college, he could develop his blocking skills and rebounding abilities in the league.

2. He could be a small-ball center for Magic thanks to his 3-point shooting

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another area that the Magic should pay close attention to this offseason is its offense. The team averaged 111.4 points per game, which was the fifth-worst in the league.

One way that Orlando could improve its offense is by getting better from beyond the arc. As a team, the Magic hit just 34.6% of its 3-pointers, placing it in the bottom 10 in the NBA. Regarding total 3-pointers, it goes down to the bottom five, an 11.6% decrease when compared to last season.

Banchero was outstanding in all areas but the 3-point shooting. He made just 29.8% of his shots on 4.0 attempts a night. That includes going 1-33 in February.

Guards Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs shot 31% and 32.7% from long distance, respectively.

Because of that, Hendricks could be the answer to that problem. He hit 39.4% of his long-range shots on 4.6 attempts per contest. That includes making three-plus 3-pointers in 10 opportunities.

Hendricks could work as a small-ball center due to his size and, most importantly, his 3-point shooting. Whenever Wendell Carter Jr. is in foul trouble or resting, Hendricks could maintain the size while not compromising the team’s offense. He could both guard the opponent’s big man and also play away from the basket when the Magic have the ball.

1. Taylor Hendricks is a local product

Perhaps the biggest reason why the Magic should target Hendricks in the first round is his history with the state of Florida.

The forward grew up in Fort Lauderdale, where he started playing basketball. He would join the NSU University School in Davie, being part of a team with NBA players such as Vernon Carey Jr. and 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

Hendricks would then transfer to Calvary Christian Academy in his hometown. As a senior, he was named the Broward County Player of the Year as he put up 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The team would become state champions.

Finally, he chose to play for the UCF Knights in Orlando even though he had offers from multiple out-of-state programs. He became the highest-ranked recruit in UCF basketball history.

All things considered, especially his ties with the state of Florida and the city of Orlando, Taylor Hendricks is a player that the Magic should prioritize in the 2023 NBA Draft.