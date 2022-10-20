Paolo Banchero made all sorts of headlines on Wednesday night as he came out with an eye-popping NBA debut for the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately for him, the Magic lost a close one against the Detroit Pistons, 113-109, which spoiled the No. 1 overall pick’s otherwise stellar evening.

Banchero was on the receiving end of LeBron James-level platitudes after dropping 27 points in his first game as a pro. The 19-year-old went 11-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. It would have been a perfect debut for the former Duke standout if only the Magic were able to carve out a win.

For his part, however, Banchero was not completely pleased with his performance. He did say that he’s glad about his strong start, but at the same time, Banchero knows that he could have done more (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Me being me I felt like I could’ve had 30 something,” Banchero said. “I missed a bunch of layups, but I’m blessed. Thanks for my teammates and (I’m) excited to get my NBA journey started off on a good note.”

Now that’s the type of attitude you love to see in a young man. Despite his tremendous performance, it is clear that Paolo Banchero isn’t resting on his laurels. He did not play down the magnitude of his achievement, but you can clearly feel a deep sense of competitiveness in the 6-foot-10 small forward.

Banchero and the Magic will now look to erase their opening-night loss when they return to action on Thursday against a new-look Atlanta Hawks side.