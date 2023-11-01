Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac won't be taking the court for the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Earlier on the day, Orlando officially listed him as out, citing rest for the back-to-back contest.

In addition to Isaac, Kevon Harris and Trevelin Queen are also marked as out for the Lakers game. Their absence is due to their G-League Two-Way contract status, restricting their appearance with the main squad.

The @OrlandoMagic will rest Jonathan Isaac against the Clippers with the team on the second night of a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/81Ksl3z9NP — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) October 31, 2023

Jonathan Isaac's playing time has been conservative this season as he eases back into full NBA gameplay. The 6'11” forward played only 11 games last season, the result of a challenging two-year span hampered by injuries. Despite these setbacks, he has made appearances in all three games for the Magic this season. His playing time ranged from 14 minutes in the season opener to just eight minutes during the team's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.

Statistics from the early season show Isaac averaging 4.7 points, 3 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks across his 11 minutes on the floor. While these figures might seem modest, Isaac's presence on the defensive end of the floor is undeniable. He currently boasts a defensive rating of 102.9, highlighting his impact beyond the box score.

The team anticipates his return for Thursday's face-off against the Utah Jazz, concluding their four-game road trip out west.