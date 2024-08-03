Why Magic must trade for Dennis Schröder

The Orlando Magic have shown promise in recent seasons but are still looking to establish themselves as serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. The team’s current involvement in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner are representing Germany, has highlighted an opportunity to strengthen their roster. With Germany’s impressive performance, including a 3-0 start in the Group Phase and a notable victory over France, the Orlando Magic should consider acquiring one of the tournament's standout players: Dennis Schröder.

Franz Wagner has been a standout player for Germany, averaging a team-high 21.7 points, five rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. His performance, coupled with a team-high 12.3 average +/- rating, has been instrumental in Germany's success. Moritz Wagner has also been solid, averaging 10.3 points and four rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. However, it is Schröder's performance that truly stands out and makes a compelling case for the Magic to pursue him.

Dennis Schröder’s stellar Olympics performance highlights trade potential for the Orlando Magic

Schröder, 30, has been averaging 19.7 points, nine assists, and 1.7 steals per game in the Olympics, with impressive shooting percentages of 54.8% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. His stellar performance, including a 26-point, nine-assist game against France, where he shot 58.8% from the field, underscores his value on the international stage. In the NBA, Schröder is currently with the Brooklyn Nets, having been traded from the Toronto Raptors last season. He finished the season averaging 14 points and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from three.

The potential trade scenario for the Magic to acquire Schröder would likely involve sending Cole Anthony, who is under contract for $12.9 million over the next three seasons, along with two second-round picks in 2025. Schröder is on a one-year deal worth $13 million, making this trade financially feasible. The rationale behind trading Anthony stems from his declining performance over recent seasons. Last season, Anthony averaged career lows in minutes (22.4), points (11.6), and assists (2.9), while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.8% from three. His struggles continued in the Magic’s first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he averaged just 5.1 points on 31.7% shooting from the field and 15.7% from three.

Acquiring Schröder would bring a seasoned veteran to Orlando, one who fits the traditional point guard mold and has extensive playoff experience, including two conference finals appearances. His chemistry with the Wagner brothers, demonstrated through their seamless play for Germany, would be a significant asset for the Magic. Schröder's ability to elevate his game alongside Franz and Moritz Wagner suggests he could seamlessly integrate into Orlando’s lineup.

Schröder’s leadership and experience provide a perfect fit for Orlando’s young core

Moreover, Schröder’s leadership and experience could help mentor the Magic’s young core and provide stability in crucial moments. His presence would not only enhance the team's performance but also position them as a more formidable contender in the Eastern Conference. The Magic’s current roster, while talented, lacks the playoff-tested experience that Schröder brings.

From a strategic standpoint, the addition of Schröder would address several of the Magic’s needs. His ability to orchestrate the offense, combined with his scoring and defensive prowess, would complement the existing talents of the Wagner brothers, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs. Schröder’s playmaking skills would create more scoring opportunities for his teammates, while his defensive capabilities would bolster the team’s efforts on that end of the floor.

The Orlando Magic are at a pivotal point where adding a player of Schröder’s caliber could accelerate their progress and help them achieve their goals. His track record in the NBA, coupled with his outstanding performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, makes him an ideal target for the Magic. By making this trade, the Magic would not only gain a proven veteran but also enhance their team dynamics and competitiveness in the league.

Given Schröder’s potential to be named the Olympics MVP, his acquisition would signal the Magic’s commitment to building a winning team. His performances in the Olympics, particularly his synergy with the Wagner brothers, demonstrate that he can be the missing piece Orlando needs. The Magic should seize this opportunity to trade for Schröder and solidify their roster for the upcoming NBA season.