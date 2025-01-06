ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the New York Knicks on Monday. It's a showdown at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 67-66. However, the Knicks have beaten the Magic three times this season and will attempt to sweep them in this game.

Here are the Magic-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Knicks Odds

Orlando Magic: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

New York Knicks: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 209.5 (-110)

Under: 209.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG and FDSF

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The injury-riddled Magic took another hit this week when Jalen Suggs left the game against the Toronto Raptors with back spasms. Sadly, this is another blow to a team that already is missing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner from their starting lineup, while Moritz Wagner has been ruled out for the season after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Despite not having their two best players while playing an injured Suggs, the Magic still won their last game, beating the Toronto Raptors 106-97. This game will be significantly tougher as the Magic travel to Madison Square Garden, and it was not pretty last time. Unfortunately, they fell 121-106 to the Knicks in New York on December 3, 2024. This was when they still had Wagner available.

The Magic will need to rely on their supplementary players to beat the Knicks. Moreover, they will need to get enough offense and play solid defense to thwart the Knicks. Goga Bitadze has been solid on the board, averaging 10.4 rebounds per game over the last five contests. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has remained a three-point shooting machine and will need to find the Midas touch to help give Orlando an offensive boost. The Magic may need to give Tristan Da Silva some chances, as he will have the chance to make some strides against the Knicks.

Along with shooting the ball well, the Magic must win the board battle. Unfortunately, they lost the board battle by 11 in their last encounter with the Knicks. They also must avoid turning the ball over, as they had 17 giveaways last time.

The Magic will cover the spread if their starting lineup can find good shots and create some opportunities. Then, they must defend well and find a way to get more rebounds.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The addition of Karl Anthony-Towns has paid off, as the megastar is doing an amazing job of carrying the Knicks on his back while also supporting fellow superstar Jalen Brunson. However, not everything is going well consistently.

The Knicks are coming off a 139-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, it was a game where the defense collapsed in the second half, being unable to hold onto a nine-point halftime lead. Despite winning the board battle, it did not matter as they could not do much.

Brunson will be an integral factor in this game. He currently averages 26 points over three games against the Magic this season. Meanwhile, Towns is averaging 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds over 17 games against the Magic in his career and has averaged 20.3 points this season. Mikal Bridges has also been solid against the Magic this season, averaging 17.6 points per game. Likewise, OG Anunoby has averaged 11 points per game against the Magic this season.

Yet, as noted before, offense is not the issue. Instead, the defense has struggled despite the addition of Bridges. The Knicks have allowed an average of 128 points in their past two games. The Knicks must clean up these issues to help ensure they can find a way to cover the spread.

The Knicks will cover the spread if their star players continue shooting the ball well. Then, the defense must clamp down and put more pressure on the supplementary Orlando shooters to hit their shots.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 19-16 against the spread, while the Knicks are 18-17-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Magic are 8-11 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 8-6-1 against the odds at home. The Magic are 15-12-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 12-12-1 against the odds when facing the East.

Despite being without their two best players, the Magic are still 21-15 entering this game and leading the Southeast Division. Regardless, this game does not look promising, as the Knicks have had their number all season. Expect more of the same as the Knicks cover the spread at home.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -11.5 (-110)