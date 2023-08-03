The Buffalo Bills received a scare during Monday's training camp practice, as star quarterback Josh Allen took a big hit from cornerback Taron Johnson at the end of a trick play. Allen, who appeared to be holding his hamstring after the play, ultimately walked- and laughed- off the apparent injury. On Thursday, Allen spoke to the media and explained what happened, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

“I got the wind knocked out of me pretty good there. I woke up the next morning…the next two mornings…and said, ‘Damn, it feels like I played in a game. It's football. We're out here. I like getting hit sometimes. Makes me feel alive.”

Allen said that he “got the wind knocked out of him” on the play, then woke up sore the next couple of mornings.

In a statement that Bills head coach Sean McDermott likely won't be thrilled about, Allen said that he “likes getting hit sometimes” and that it “makes him feel alive.”

The Bills- and their fans- are just glad the franchise QB is alright. Buffalo has made it clear to Allen that they'd like to see him tax his body less in 2023. Back in January, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he'd like Allen to take “less hits.”

McDermott echoed a similar sentiment in March, saying that the way Allen takes hits is “not a healthy way to play QB.”

The Bills star has still managed to play in at least 16 games in each of the last four seasons.

But the point is clear. The Bills need Allen to be upright to get where they want to go. He won't be if he keeps taking so many hits as a ball-carrier.