Mike Brown's rotation guys Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and Malik Monk were all blasted by people outside the Kings fandom.

The world of sports has evolved a lot because of betting sites' accessibility. NBA fans could easily place a parlay with the touch of their fingers provided that they are of legal age. But, this has irked a lot of players in the league for the longest time. The Sacramento Kings was the latest team to express their annoyance with fans directly messaging them after a loss or underperforming. Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and Malik Monk outlined their frustrations.

Fans inside and outside the Kings fandom seemed to ridicule these statements. Most of their sentiments lashed back by revealing how they do not even bet on the players speaking out, “No one thinks of you on parlays calm down.”

Some fans even went as far as to say that Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and Malik Monk are not significant enough to get picked to be on betting sites, “You don’t even show up on the Sportsbooks buddy relax.”

“Why the benches speaking,” and “Naa lmao bro thought he was the main character for a second,” were statements that blasted them for not even being part of the starting unit for Mike Brown and the Kings.

There are a lot of other unwarranted attacks and expletives thrown at Mike Brown's rotation players for expressing their dismay regarding fans. But, involving them in certain bets that they do not have any control over and blasting them for falling short of an arbitrary money line from Las Vegas might be a little too much.