The world of sports has evolved a lot because of betting sites' accessibility. NBA fans could easily place a parlay with the touch of their fingers provided that they are of legal age. But, this has irked a lot of players in the league for the longest time. The Sacramento Kings was the latest team to express their annoyance with fans directly messaging them after a loss or underperforming. Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and Malik Monk outlined their frustrations.

Fans inside and outside the Kings fandom seemed to ridicule these statements. Most of their sentiments lashed back by revealing how they do not even bet on the players speaking out, “No one thinks of you on parlays calm down.”

Some fans even went as far as to say that Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and Malik Monk are not significant enough to get picked to be on betting sites, “You don’t even show up on the Sportsbooks buddy relax.”

RECOMMENDED
Maclolm Brogdon of the Blazers with medical cross symbol
Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon exits Kings game with potentially serious injury

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Kings' Mike Brown saying "We have to be better" next to Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter and De'Aaron Fox
Kings' struggles run deeper than De'Aaron Fox's injury absence

Brett Siegel ·

Trail Blazers Kings prediction, odds, pick, how to watch
Trail Blazers-Kings prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 11/8/2023

Cameron Zunkel ·

“Why the benches speaking,” and “Naa lmao bro thought he was the main character for a second,” were statements that blasted them for not even being part of the starting unit for Mike Brown and the Kings.

There are a lot of other unwarranted attacks and expletives thrown at Mike Brown's rotation players for expressing their dismay regarding fans. But, involving them in certain bets that they do not have any control over and blasting them for falling short of an arbitrary money line from Las Vegas might be a little too much.