Man United and Fulham meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Man United-Fulham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Manchester United (22-6-9) is now back in the Champions League alongside Manchester City, Arsenal, and Newcastle United. The Red Devils hope to maintain their good record in Old Trafford by finishing the season with a four-game winning streak, conceding only one goal.

Finishing as EFL Championship winners last season, Fulham (15-7-15) has been guaranteed to finish in the top half of the table. The Cottagers are also seeking to end their campaign back in the Prem by extending their unbeaten run to four.

Here are the Man United-Fulham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man United-Fulham Odds

Manchester United: -210

Fulham: +490

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -230

Under 2.5 Goals: +182

How to Watch Man United vs. Fulham

TV: Peacock Premium, Bravo

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Man United Can Beat Fulham

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manchester United is in third place in the league table at the moment and has been impressive under Erik Ten Hag’s management. Aside from a Champions League qualification in this campaign, the Red Devils captured the EFL Carabao Cup against Newcastle and are headed to a Manchester derby in the FA Cup finals against Manchester City.

The Red Devils secured wins over Wolves, Bournemouth, and Chelsea in the past three matches, scoring seven goals and surrendering only one. In their game against the Blues, the likes of Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet for Man U. Joao Felix had a consolation goal in the 89th minute. The Red Devils only had 41% ball possession but delivered important goals out of their 18 total shots and three corner kicks.

United almost lost their chance of Champions League qualification, but the last three wins have guaranteed them a ticket ahead of Liverpool and Brighton. The Reds and the Seagulls will be headed to the Europa League next campaign.

The Red Devils are led on the offensive end by Marcus Rashford, who has 17 goals and five assists. Bruno Fernandes has seven goals and eight assists while Christian Eriksen has eight dimes. Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have eight goal involvements each. David De Gea took the Golden Glove award this season for securing 17 clean sheets.

Antony, Marcel Sabitzer, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Phil Jones, and Mason Greenwood might miss the game back in Old Trafford. Luke Shaw is currently being evaluated. Man U has a 14-3-1 record at home, scoring 34 times and conceding just nine goals.

Why Fulham Can Beat Man United

Fulham’s surprising start in the Prem did not result in good results as they collected losses in the past weeks. Although the team was just recently promoted to the top flight after spending time in the Championship League last year, Marco Silva’s side has a lot of football brewing in them.

A string of defeats from Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool was followed by wins over Leicester City and Southampton. In their last game against Crystal Palace, the Cottagers had a 2-2 draw. Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a brace for the Cottagers but Joel Ward managed to squeak an equalizer in the 83rd minute. Odsonne Edouard managed to score an early goal in the 34th minute.

In 37 games played this season, the Cottagers have netted 54 goals and 32 assists. At this rate, Fulham can smash in 1.5 goals per game. They only possess the ball at a 48.7% ball possession rate but they are quite good at getting penalty goals, having converted five of the eight they were given thus far.

The defense for Fulham is no slouch either. The team has secured nine clean sheets so far, in addition to 16.4 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 18.8 clearances, and 3.8 saves made per game. They are a bit reckless in committing 10.8 fouls and earning 2.1 yellow cards per game, but this is a testament to how gritty they play against other teams. Marco Silva is sure to prepare something for this match, but crude attacking formations and agile defensive tactics shall be the keys to Fulham’s victory.

As usual, Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheads the attack for Fulham. His 14 goals and one assist lead the club, followed by Andreas Pereira with four goals and six assists. Each of Willian and Carlos Vinicius has five goals. Defender Kenny Tete has five assists.

For the Cottagers, Andreas Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, and Tim Ream are out while Daniel James is still nursing a thigh injury. Fulham hopes to improve their 7-2-9 record one last time, with the likes of Tom Cairney, Issa Diop, and Tosin Adarabioyo getting nods as starters.

Final Man United-Fulham Prediction & Pick

Manchester United will be delighted to keep their home record virtually unblemished. A win at Old Trafford will likely go to the Red Devils.

Final Man United-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-230)