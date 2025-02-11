ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the first leg of the knockout rounds in the Champions League as Manchester City faces Real Madrid. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Manchester City-Real Madrid prediction and pick.



Manchester City went 3-2-3 in the league stage of the Champions League. They started strong, with a draw with Inter and then two wins. Still, they would have three losses and a draw resulting in them needing a win to advance in the last game. They would get that win, as Manchester City took down Club Brugge 3-1. Scoring has not been a major issue for them as of late, scoring eight goals in their last four matches, but they have conceded ten goals in those games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid was 5-0-3 in the league stage. They come in winners of three straight in UCL play. First, they beat Atalanta 3-2, before defeating Salzburg 5-1, and then Brest 3-0. Real Madrid has also been solid on the road in their recent UCL games, winning each of the last two.

These two squads faced in the quarter-finals last year in the Champions League. The first leg was a 3-3 draw, and the second leg was a 1-1 draw. Real Madrid would then advance on penalties. They would go on to win the Champions League last year.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Manchester United-Fulham Odds

Manchester City: -105

Real Madrid: +250

Draw: +300

Over 3.5 goals: +108

Under 3.5 goals: -130

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has scored well this year. They have scored in 32 of 36 total fixtures this year, averaging 2.19 goals per game on the year. In Champions League play, they have scored in six of eight fixtures, scoring 18 goals over the eight games. That is good for 2.25 goals per game in UCL play. They have also scored in three of four games in UCL play while scoring 2.75 goals per game at home this year.

Erling Haaland, who recently signed a new contract, has continued to play well for Manchester City. He has scored six goals so far in UCL play this year. Further, he has 19 goals and two assists in Premier League play this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has scored three times with one assist in UCL play. He has seven goals on an expected 4.6 in EPL play. Finally, Ilkay Gundogan has scored two so far in UCL play.

Manchester City has allowed 14 goals over eight matches in UCL play. That is good for 1.75 goals against per game in UCL play. They have been better at home though. Manchester City has allowed just four goals in UCL play at home this year, while also having two clean sheets.

Why Real Madrid Will Win

Real Madrid has scored very well so far in UCL play. In their eight fixtures, they have scored in six of them, scoring 20 goals in the process. That is good for 2.5 goals per game so far in UCL play. They have not been as good on the road scoring-wise. They have scored in just two of their four road fixtures, but are scoring 1.5 goals per game on the road. Further, all six goals have come in their last two road games.

Vinicius Junior has led the way for Real Madrid in UCL play. He has seven goals and one assist on an expected 4.5 goals so far. He has been solid in La Liga play as well, with eight goals and five assists. Kylian Mbappe has led the way in domestic league play for Real Madrid. He has 16 goals with two assists in La Liga play, but just three goals on an expected 6.5 in UCL play. Finally, Rodrygo has scored four goals on an expected 1.8 with an assist in UCL play.

Real Madrid has conceded a fair amount of goals so far in UCL play. They have conceded 12 goals in their eight fixtures. They are coming off of their first clean sheet of the tournament though. Further, they have allowed just five goals on the road in UCL play this year.

Final Manchester City-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

There is plenty of scoring power between these two teams with Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe. Further, both these teams are scoring over 2.5 goals per game in UCL play. Also, Manchester City has seen six of their eight games go over 3.5 goals, while it has happened in five of eight games for Real Madrid. While both teams can play well on defense, they have not been overly strong. With all the goal-scoring potential on both sides, take the over in this one.

Final Manchester City-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+108)