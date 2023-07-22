Manchester United confirmed the departure of David de Gea as a free agent this summer. The Spaniard left the club after 12 years at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Europa League.

However, Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United should have given a proper send-off to the outgoing Spaniard. In one season under the Dutchman, de Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove for the second time in his career. However, concentration lapses in the Europa League and the FA Cup final drew huge criticism from Manchester United fans and pundits.

“It was absolutely obvious that David played a big role, a huge contribution,” he said. “But there is a time for every player when the club makes changes, and the club felt this was the right time.

“He will get a big contribution if it's up to me. After 545 games, all his contributions and performances, such a long period, it's massive what he did here.

“He's a legend for the rest of his life for Man Utd, and we have to say farewell, and with all the fans in Old Trafford, absolutely.”

Almost every Manchester United fan and pundit agrees with this opinion, including Rio Ferdinand. The former United captain bashed his ex-team for unprofessionally handling the de Gea saga. He believes that the club cannot allow all the players to leave on a sour note. It shouldn’t be ignored that Cristiano Ronaldo left midway through the season, which left a bad taste in every Manchester United fan.