Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has officially blocked the deal of Manchester United midfielder Fred. The former Juventus manager revealed this news about his team's pre-season tour in a press conference.

Fred is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after the arrival of Mason Mount. However, Sarri has said he's not interested in the former Shakhtar Donetsk man. He insisted he wanted to pursue Napoli duo Piotr Zielinski and Samuele Ricci.

Speaking to Messaggero, Lazio president Claudio Lotito said, “I was prepared to open talks with Manchester United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri said no– he doesn’t want Fred.”

“He did the same with [Giovani] Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”

The 30-year-old Fred joined Manchester United in 2018. However, he has been used as nothing more than a squad rotational player by the United managers ever since.

Erik ten Hag is keen to generate funds for the potential arrival of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Hence, the Dutchman could be tempted to sell Fred or other Manchester United midfielders this summer. The Brazilian midfielder has also been linked to Fulham and Galatasaray in this window.

Alongside Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny Van de Beek are also surplus to requirements. However, unlike Fred, those two midfielders need help finding suitors. Christian Eriksen had a fantastic first season at Manchester United last season, but he could be more effective when the Red Devils don't have possession. As we have seen for Morocco and Fiorentina, Amrabat is a complete midfielder who can do both sides of the job for ten Hag.