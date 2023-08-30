Manchester United‘s upcoming showdown with Arsenal has taken a hit as Raphael Varane joins the growing list of sidelined players, reported by goal.com. The French centre-back is set to be out of action “for a few weeks,” dealing a blow to United's defensive lineup.

Varane's injury saga unfolded during the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last Sunday. The defender's discomfort led to his substitution by Victor Lindelof at halftime, a move that was made with an eye on the forthcoming clash against Arsenal. Unfortunately, Varane's injury situation worsened, further straining Manchester United's defensive options, which have already been hampered by the absence of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and other injured players.

The club confirmed Varane's injury setback through an official statement, expressing that he will be absent from the team for the impending Premier League encounter with Arsenal. The statement detailed that the French international's complaint, which prompted his substitution during the Nottingham Forest match, will require him to be sidelined for several weeks.

With the international break on the horizon, there's a glimmer of hope for Manchester United's beleaguered squad. This respite could provide the opportunity for injured players to recover and potentially be ready for the subsequent match against Brighton on September 16. The break could also offer manager Erik ten Hag the chance to reassess his lineup and determine the best approach to navigate the challenges posed by the injury crisis.

Raphael Varane's absence opens up a space for other defenders to step up, with Harry Maguire potentially seizing the chance to showcase his capabilities. As United faces the prospect of taking on Arsenal without some key players, the spotlight will be on the team's resilience and adaptability as they seek to secure a positive result at The Emirates in north London on Sunday.