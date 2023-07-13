Mandy Moore caught a an alleged thief outside of her house trying to steal one of her packages. The actress made a note of it on Instagram.

“People are the worst,” she wrote over a screenshot of the footage that showed an alleged thief taking a package from outside of her home per PEOPLE. A figure can be seen peering through bushes nearby her white gate.

“I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went,” she continued. “I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason).”

She added, “This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”

Prior to her scary situation, Moore shared that she is doing renovations on her home.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The backyard is another story but hoping to get that started soon,” she wrote in another Instagram Story post she shared on Tuesday.

Moore shares two children — Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Goldsmith and Moore got engaged in 2017 and were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2018.

“I feel incredibly understood and supported,” Moore told PEOPLE following her engagement to Goldsmith. “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.

Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams in January 2015 (their divorce was finalized in 2016). The actress emphasized to PEOPLE how she wanted to keep her wedding small once again.

“This is my second go-round,” Moore said at the time. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”