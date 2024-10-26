ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division clash as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs enter the game at 4-4 on the year but have lost three of their last four. Last time out, they hosted the St. Louis Blues. Joseph Woll struggled in his first game back from injury. He stopped just 22 of 26 shots. Meanwhile, Jordan Binnington stopped 40 of 41 shots as the Blues won 5-1. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 3-4-1 but have fallen in each of their last three games. Last time out, they faced the Dallas Stars. The Bruins took the 1-0 lead on a David Pastrnak goal, but the Stars would tie it up in the period, going on to win 5-2 over the Bruins.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins NHL Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-255)

Moneyline: -102

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line is led by Auston Matthews as he is joined with Matthew Kines and Mitch Marner. Matthews led the team with 107 points last year, with 69 goals and 38 assists. Matthews has three goals and two assists so far this year. Meanwhile, Kines had 15 goals and 20 assists last year. He currently has three goals and one assist for the year. Finally, Marner was third on the team in points last year. He had 26 goals and 59 assists last year. On the year, he currently has a goal and six assists.

Meanwhile, Max Domi has led the way this year from the second line. He has a goal and six assists this year, sitting second on the team in points. Domi had nine goals and 38 assists last year. He is joined by William Nylander on the second line. Nylander had 40 goals and 58 assists last year. He has already scored five times on the season while adding two assists. Further, blueliner Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been solid this year, coming in with a goal and four assists.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs. He is 3-2-0 on the year with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. He has been solid this year, not allowing more than two goals in any start yet this year. He was great last time out, giving up just two goals on 34 shots, taking the win over the Lightning.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Lindholm joins the Boston Bruins this year. Lindholm will be joining the top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Lindholm played for the Flames and Canucks last year. He scored 15 goals with 29 assists last year for the two teams. He has been great this year, with two goals and three assists this year. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has five goals and an assist this year, while he has scored twice on the power play. Marchand has not scored this year but does have four assists.

Meanwhile, Cole Koepke has been great coming from the fourth line. He has three goals and three assists on the year, while he leads the team with a plus-nine rating this year. He is joined on the line by Mark Kastelic. Kastelic has two goals and three assists this year. Finally, Johnny Beecher joins them. He has two goals and three assists on the year. Further, both Kastelic and Beecher have plus seven ratings this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 2-3-1 this year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Swayman has not had a win in his last four starts, going 0-3-1 in that time. He gave up four goals on 31 shots last time out, taking the loss to the Stars. Still, he has had a save percentage over .925 in two of the last four games.

The Bruins come into this early-season NHL game with the Maple Leafs. Still, the Maple Leafs goalie has been better this year. Anthony Stolarz has not given up over two goals yet this year. Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman has been the better goalie historically but has struggled this year. Both teams are scoring 2.88 goals per game this year, but the Maple Leafs have been the better defensive team this year. Take the Maple Leafs to get the win.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-102)