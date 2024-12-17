ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Stanely Cup hopefuls take to the ice as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Stars prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs enter the game at 19-10-2 on the year, sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres took the lead in the first, leading the game 2-0 before Max Domi scored. In the second period, the Sabres would extend the lead, but the Maple Leafs would come back. John Tavares tied the game, and then scored again to give the Maple Leafs the lead. He would finish his hat trick on an empty-net goal as the Maple Leafs won 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 19-11-0 on the year, sitting third in the Central Division. The Stars are exploring trade options to help move up the standings. In their last game, they faced the Washington Capitals. Dylan Strome gave the Capitals the 1-0 lead in the first period, but Roope Hintz would score his first of two goals in the second to tie the game. Jake Oettinger would stop 25 of 26 shots in a Stars 3-1 victory.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Stars Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +116

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Stars

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line is host to the combination of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Matthews has ten goals and 11 assists in 22 games this year. He is joined on the top line by the team's leading scorer. Mitch Marner comes into the game with ten goals and 31 assists to lead the team with 41 points. Further, he has four goals and 12 assists on the power play. Finally, William Nylanders rounds out the line. Nylander leads the team in goals and second in points. He has 18 goals and 13 assists on the year while having seven goals and eight assists on the power play.

John Tavares leads the second line and is third on the team in points. He has 15 goals and 13 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Matthew Kines. Kines has 11 goals and seven assists on the year.

With Anthony Stolarz still working through injuries, Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs. He is 8-4-0 on the year with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in goals-against average and fifth in save percentage. Last time out, he allowed three goals on 25 shots but still has been over .915 in save percentage in three of the last five games.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Wyatt Johnston. Robertson leads the group in points, sitting third on the team in points this year. He has seven goals and 14 assists on the year with two goals and three assists on the power play. Hintz is tied for the team lead in goals, having 13 goals and six assists on the year, with three goals and two assists on the power play. Finally, Johnston has six goals and 12 assists this year, with two goals and five assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene leads the team in points this year. He has scored 13 goals and 17 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Mason Marchment joins him on the second line. He has 12 goals and 15 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points. He also has a goal and five assists on the power play.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 16-7-0 on the year with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting sixth in goals-against average. He has been great in his last two starts, giving up just two goals over his last 42 shots.

Final Maple Leafs-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring just 2.97 goals per game this year, but have been solid on defense, allowing just 2.61 goals per game, sixth best in the NHL. They are also seventh on the penalty kill this year. Still, the Stars are scoring 3.23 goals per game this year, while sitting tied for first in the NHL in goals against per game and fifth on the penalty kill. Take the home team in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-140)