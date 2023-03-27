Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Final Four is set with the UConn Huskies facing the Miami Hurricanes and the San Diego State Aztecs facing the Florida Atlantic Owls. We have the betting odds for the Most Outstanding Player award for the NCAA Tournament, and the UConn Huskies, have two of the favorites for the award.

Let’s get into the favorites.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player odds

Adama Sanogo: +270

Adama Sanogo is the favorite for the award, according to FanDuel. He has played arguably the best basketball of his UConn career in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 28 against Iona, 24 against St. Mary’s, 18 against Arkansas and 10 against Gonzaga.

Sanogo played his best games of the tournament in the first two rounds. However, he was still outstanding in Las Vegas against Arkansas and Gonzaga. He had a career-high six assists in the Elite Eight game against Gonzaga. If UConn continues this run to a championship, Sanogo will be a huge contributor.

Jordan Hawkins: +330

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The player with the second-best odds to win the award is Jordan Hawkins, according to FanDuel. He was the leading scorer in both of UConn’s wins in the West regional in Las Vegas, winning the Most Outstanding Player for the regional as well.

Jordan Hawkins has the potential to catch fire in an instant for the Huskies, and when he is hot, he has been nearly impossible to stop. It would not be surprising for him or Sanogo to win the award.

Isaiah Wong: +1200

Miami is in the Final Four on the back of its guard play, and Isaiah Wong is going to need to have an outstanding performance for the Hurricanes to win the whole thing.

Jordan Miller had a great game against Texas, but Isaiah Wong will need to show out for Miami to win, and if he does so, he could take the award.

Darrion Trammell: +1200

San Diego State wins because of physicality on defense, but Darrion Trammell is a big part of it too. The Aztecs will look to muck it up, but Darrion Trammell will be huge if they go all the way.