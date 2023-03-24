Elite Eight action has finally arrived! A pair of teams with national championship aspirations will go head-to-head on the college hardwood with a chance at a Final Four bid as the UConn Huskies battle it out with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is time to take a look at our March Madness odds series where our UConn-Gonzaga prediction and pick will be revealed.

One of the more dominating teams the NCAA Tournament has had to offer thus far, the UConn Huskies have destroyed everything in its path en route to an Elite Eight birth.

In fact, all three wins during the Big Dance over Iona, St. Mary’s, and Arkansas have come by double-digit victories in blowout fashion. Can the Huskies be stopped or will they continue on their march to college basketball history?

In possibly one of the better March Madness showdowns in recent memory, it was the Gonzaga Bulldogs that survived an up-and-down, rollercoaster of a Sweet Sixteen matchup with the UCLA Bruins, as guard Julian Strawther hit a deep three to give his squad the lead for good over the Bruins in the 79-76 victory.

Is this the year that the Bulldogs finally bring home a national championship to Spokane?

Here are the UConn-Gonzaga March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

March Madness Odds: UConn-Gonzaga Odds

UConn: -2.5 (-105)

Gonzaga: +2.5 (-115)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

TV: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live App

Time: 8:49 ET/5:49 PT

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

Don’t look now, but the Huskies are officially on the prowl for greatness! At first glance, UConn has barely been tested in the Big Dance up to this point, as they have stringed together three victories against stellar opponents that has left the rest of the college basketball world in awe.

Of course, not only have the Huskies been able to blowout their opponents in incredibly convincing fashion, but they also have left no doubt with those that have betted on them to cover the spread.

In order to keep this train rolling against a formidable foe like Gonzaga, a repeated effort from junior big man Adama Sanogo will need to be in effect.

Since Gonzaga possesses a considerable amount of size themselves down low in the paint, the Huskies leading scorer will need to be aggressive from the opening tip both offensively and defensively.

After erupting for 88 points against a top-20 defense in Arkansas, UConn should have no issues in having their way offensively versus the ‘Zags. In fact, the Bulldogs rank outside the top-250 in defense efficiency, as they couldn’t stop a nosebleed if they tried.

Alas, the one X-Factor for the Huskies that will help them get over the hump in regard to covering the spread will be the backcourt of Tristan Newton and Jordan Hawkins. Both guards can light it up in the scoring department, and if they are hitting shots from the perimeter, then it could spell game over for the ‘Zags.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover The Spread

Despite Gonzaga’s defense having more holes than a fishnet, it is the offensive firepower and veteran leadership that has helped the Bulldogs get to the Elite Eight. Of course, having Mark Few as your head coach since 1999 is also a big reason why Gonzaga is as consistent as they come.

All jokes aside about this defense, this unit has to string together some stops in order to find a way to survive and advance and also cover the spread. Against UCLA in that historically epic Sweet Sixteen matchup, the Bulldogs let the Bruins shoot 38% from beyond the arc while also only forcing six total turnovers on the night.

Simply put, this kind of effort defensively will not be enough to get the job done. Whether it’s struggling with their defensive communication on switches on the pick and roll or leaving someone wide open, Coach Few and his staff need to tweak some things big time if they are going to disrupt this red-hot Huskies team.

The good news? Center Drew Timme remains one of the more fascinating and dominating players in all of college basketball. Fresh off of an absurd 36-point outing that tied a school NCAA record, Timme is one of those rare players that can single-handily put a team on his back and lead them to victory. After abusing UCLA in the paint to the highest degree, be on the lookout for the senior big man to have his way with the Huskies as well.

Final UConn-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

There are a ton of offensive weapons to go around on either side in this one, as this epic matchup should have points galore being scored. However, at the end of the day, it will be the ‘Zags, led by their phenomenal head coach in Mark Few and center Drew Timme, that makes key plays down the stretch, ultimately being enough for them to cover.

Final UConn-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga +2.5 (-115)