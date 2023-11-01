Ahead of a holiday tour, the All I Want for Christmas pop star Mariah Carey released a new video.

It's that time of year again for lights, egg nog, and Mariah Carey. With the return of the Queen of Christmas, there's a new music video, according to Entertainment.

In a video shared on X, pumpkin heads and ghouls have hair dryers at work trying to defrost the chanteuse. However, Carey ends up shattering it with her voice.

Mariah Carey's holiday video

“It's time,” in her high pitch, she sings. Immediately, the world transforms, becoming a giant snow globe when “All I Want for Christmas” starts playing.

It's an ode to the season; now that the candles in Jack-O-lanterns are blown out, the singer celebrates the holiday. She's the first artist in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with the same tune in four different decades.

About the song, Carey feels accomplished.

“When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing. It was popular, but it didn't have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song, and it's become a part of people's lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much,” she told EW back in 2019.

The video comes before she starts her Merry Christmas One and All tour on November 15. It's a 16-date festive journey that concludes at Madison Square Garden in mid-December. It'll be full of holiday hits, for sure.

Mariah Carey's season is officially upon us.