Every November 1st of the year, Mariah Carey begins her seasonal take over. Recently, she's provided an update on upcoming music.

Music icon Mariah Carey has recently announced exciting news for her devoted fan base, the Lambily, revealing that she is currently in the process of recording new music, People reports. With about 10 songs already in the works, the Grammy winner expressed her enthusiasm about unexpectedly finding herself immersed in the creative process of producing a new album alongside her writing partner.

Having released her last studio album, Caution, back in 2018, Carey's fans have eagerly awaited new music from the songstress. However, they won't have to wait much longer, as she dives back into the studio to bring her latest musical creations to life. In the meantime, Carey is focusing on her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, scheduled to commence on November 15 in Highland, California. Anticipation is high as the “Queen of Christmas” gears up to share a mix of holiday tunes and timeless classics with her dedicated followers during the tour.

True to her festive spirit, Carey marked the beginning of the Christmas season with her traditional Nov. 1 announcement, this time showcasing her fun-loving approach in a social media post. The endearing clip featured Carey frozen in a block of ice, playfully singing “It's time!” as she defrosted herself to the tune of her popular holiday song. Adding to the yuletide cheer, Carey's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, joined in the merriment.

In addition to her music ventures, Carey recently embraced the holiday season by participating in the festive campaign for Victoria’s Secret, further solidifying her enduring influence and presence in the music and entertainment industry. With her upcoming music release and exciting performances on the horizon, fans can anticipate being treated to the quintessential Mariah Carey experience once again.