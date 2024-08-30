ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners are attempting to cling onto a playoff spot in the American League after a brutal stretch after the trade deadline. The Mariners went all-in with acquisitions to make a playoff push but have fallen far down the standings. They are beginning to get back into form, winning four of their last six games with two-straight series victories over the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels have been struggling for most of the season but have been even worse since losing Mike Trout to injury. They've lost eight of their last ten games and have scored three or more runs in only four of those ten games. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Angels prediction and pick.

Mariners-Angels Projected Starters

George Kirby vs. Samuel Aldegheri

George Kirby is 9-10 with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Kirby's last start was at home against the San Francisco Giants. He pitched 4 2/3 innings with 3 strikeouts, allowing 9 hits, 1 walk, and 3 earned runs. It was his third losing decision in his last four starts.

Kirby struggled away from home this season, owning a 4-6 record with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Samuel Aldegheri is making his MLB debut for the Angels after they acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.

Aldegheri is the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the major leagues.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -180

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Angels

Time: 9:35 PM ET/6:35 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

It may not be the best Apple TV game, as the Mariners have come alive and the Angels wish for game 162 to arrive. The Mariners' offense hasn't been great, but they have at least been better than the Angels. Seattle is hitting .224 with a .322 on-base percentage over their past ten games, averaging 4.4 runs/nine. The Angels can barely buy a hit, owning a .172 average over the same timeframe, with a .322 on-base percentage and 4.4 runs/nine.

George Kirby had a good start to the season but has been struggling recently. It hit rock bottom for him when he allowed 11 runs against the Detroit Tigers in a 15-1 loss. The Mariners will need him to find that form from early in the season and a matchup with the Angels could be the kickstarter.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Fulmer was in line to get this start before Aldegheri's call-up, which would have given us more hope for a Los Angeles win. Fulmer has been lights out at home this season, allowing a 0.84 WHIP, but Los Angeles hasn't been able to grab him a win. It would have been another successful outing against a Mariners team that hasn't been scaring anyone offensively.

However, Aldegheri does bring the mystery factor. It will be his first time pitching in the major leagues and he has performed well in the minor leagues. He is a crafty lefty who could give the Mariners some trouble early.

One thing the Angels have working for them is their bullpen, as they own a 3.62 ERA on the year and a 3.27 mark over their last three games. The Mariners' bullpen has been a weakness after believing they improved that area at the trade deadline, owning a 5.28 ERA over their past three.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams brings us any reason to bet the over in this game, and the Mariners' odds are too rich to take them with the worry of them stinking it up on offense. We'll lean on two underrated starting pitchers to put forth some good outings and hand it off to a Mariners bullpen looking to get back on track and a surprising Angels relief staff.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-104)