ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners will begin a three-game series with the Houston Astros on Monday at Minute Maid Park. Six games are left in the season as we share our MLB odds series and make a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick.

Mariners-Astros Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Hunter Brown

Bryce Miller (11-8) with a 3.06 ERA

Last Start: Miller went six innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run and two hits while striking out eight and walking four in a no-decision against the New York Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Miller is 5-5 with a 4.44 ERA over 14 starts away from home.

Hunter Brown (11-8) with a 3.57 ERA

Last Start: Brown went six innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one in a no-decision against the Green Bay Packers.

2024 Home Splits: Brown is 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA over 14 starts at Minute Maid Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Astros Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +136

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners were doing well for the first half of the season. Ultimately, they led the AL West, and things looked good. But problems were lingering under the surface. Unfortunately, the offense has struggled all season and it was a major reason why they fell into second place. They come into this battle trailing the Kansas City Royals by two games for the final wildcard spot in the AL, with six left to play. Thus, they need their offense to pick it up against the Astros.

Julio Rodriguez hopes to maintain solid play as this team has overcome offensive struggles and manager firings. However, he has struggled against the Astros, batting .242 with 36 hits, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 17 runs over 38 games. Cal Raleigh has had a good season. Yet, he also struggles against the Astros, hitting .156 with 23 hits, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 11 runs over 45 games. Justin Turner has been a nice addition to the M's. Sadly, he, too, has struggled against the Astros, batting .231 with 25 hits, three home runs, 18 RBIs, and 13 runs over 32 games in his career against them.

Miller has garnered three straight quality starts. Additionally, he is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA over five starts against the Astros. When Miller exits this game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is ninth in team ERA. Andres Munoz is the closer and is 3-6 with a 2.03 ERA and 22 saves this season.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can muster any offense and build an early lead, ideally scoring in the first or second innings. Then, they will need Miller to make critical pitches and avoid making mistakes against some of the biggest bats in the league.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros started the season as terribly as anyone could. Yet, they have bounced back and will likely finish as the third-place team in the AL. Much of this has been due to an offense that has come alive and is doing well against everyone.

Jose Altuve has looked like his old self and continued to be the sparkplug the Astros have known for the last few years. Also, he has done well against the Mariners in his career, batting .310 with 18 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 107 runs over 175 games throughout his career against them. Yordan Alvarez has remained a powerhouse. Additionally, he has thrived against the M's, hitting .314 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 37 runs over 59 games against them. Alex Bregman has been solid all season. Likewise, he has hit .273 wth 120 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 56 runs over 118 games against them throughout his career.

Brown has notched five quality starts in six outings. Yet, he has struggled against the Mariners, going 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA over five starts against them. When Brown exits the game, he will turn it over to the fourth-best bullpen in baseball. Josh Hader remains one of the best stoppers in the game and will be the guy who shuts the door down when the Astros hand him the lead.

The Astros will cover the spread if their offense can jump all over Miller and overcome them. Then, they need Brown to hit his spots and effectively befuddle these hitters.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Mariners lead the head-to-head series 6-4, including a 2-1 record at Minute Maid Park. Also, the M's are 67-89 against the run line, while the Astros are 81-75. The Mariners are 34-44 against the run line on the road, while the Astros are 38-40 at home. It's hard to ignore the statistics here. While the Mariners have done fairly well against the Astros this season, they have stumbled over the last month. Therefore, we are rolling with the Astros to cover the run line at home.

Final Mariners-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)