Mel Gibson's return to the directorial chair is going to be a good one

Mark Wahlberg is set to be joined by Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery in the upcoming suspense thriller, “Flight Risk,” directed by Mel Gibson. This marks Gibson’s return to the director’s chair since the critically acclaimed war drama, “Hacksaw Ridge,” Deadline reports. The film, based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg, follows Wahlberg as a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery), tasked with accompanying a fugitive (Grace) to trial. As they journey across the Alaskan wilderness, tensions rise, and trust is put to the test as the true identities of those on board become uncertain.

Topher Grace, known for his roles in “That ’70s Show,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Under the Silver Lake,” will take on the role of the fugitive in this suspenseful thriller. Michelle Dockery, a four-time Emmy nominee famous for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley on “Downton Abbey,” will play the Air Marshal alongside Wahlberg.

The film is produced by Davis Entertainment, Mel Gibson, and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions, with Hammerstone Studios also contributing to the project. “Flight Risk” promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness, where the characters’ true motivations unravel, and unexpected alliances form.

Mark Wahlberg, Grace, and Dockery bring a wealth of experience to the cast, ensuring a dynamic and engaging performance. With Mel Gibson returning to the directorial helm, anticipation is high for this suspenseful journey filled with twists and turns. “Flight Risk” is expected to deliver a wild ride as it explores themes of trust, deception, and survival in the unforgiving Alaskan landscape.