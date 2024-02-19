Luis Arraez got brutally honest on a potential contract extension with the Marlins.

When opposing teams look at the Miami Marlins' lineup card, Luis Arraez is a name each pitcher will be focusing on. But while Arraez has made a name for himself in Miami, the Marlins must soon sign the infielder to a contract extension to keep him in town.

Arraez admitted that the Marlins haven't contacted him over an extension, via Isaac Azout of Fish on First. However, the second baseman said he is, “100% open” to remaining in Miami.

Arraez was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Marlins before the 2023 season. It didn't take long for him to make an impression. Over his first 147 games in Miami, Arraez hit a league-leading .354 with 10 home runs and 69 RBI. It was the second time he won the batting title, was named to the All-Star Game and earned the Silver Slugger. Arraez finished eighth in MVP voting.

If the Marlins want to compete in the NL East, they'll be counting on Arraez to lead their offense. Miami lost Jorge Soler to the San Francisco Giants and haven't made many major league free agent adjustments. Arraez provides consistency for an offense in need of a spark.

But if Miami wants that to remain true for the foreseeable future, they must be willing to pay. Luis Arraez has two years remaining of team control before becoming a free agent in 2026. The Marlins have yet to show much urgency in locking up Arraez long-term. But as 2026 comes closer, Miami will either pay or be forced with the reality of Arraez leaving Miami.