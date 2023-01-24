“When you have a lot of exciting young talent,” Mancini said, “matched with some of the right veteran guys, that can be a great mix. That can really propel, especially the younger guys, forward. Those younger guys with a lot of talent and not a lot of experience, how quickly they grow is very important to the team’s success.”

The Cubs made a number of other moves during the offseason, signing players such as Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Jameson Taillon. Mancini doubled down on how getting the “right mix” of players can help the ball club.