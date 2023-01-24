Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs recently came to an agreement on a contract for the 2023 campaign. Mancini offers right-handed pop that will benefit Chicago’s lineup. He expressed his excitement to join the Cubs, per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.
“When you have a lot of exciting young talent,” Mancini said, “matched with some of the right veteran guys, that can be a great mix. That can really propel, especially the younger guys, forward. Those younger guys with a lot of talent and not a lot of experience, how quickly they grow is very important to the team’s success.”
The Cubs made a number of other moves during the offseason, signing players such as Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Jameson Taillon. Mancini doubled down on how getting the “right mix” of players can help the ball club.
“So, I think it’s just getting the right mix of people in there. And I think that we’ve certainly done that. And I’m excited for us all to be in the same clubhouse and get started.”
Trey Mancini struggled after getting traded to the Houston Astros last year. But he opened up the season in Baltimore with the Orioles and posted decent results. Mancini has clubbed more than 20 home runs in a season on four separate occasions, and even hit 35 home runs back in 2019. Additionally, he can play first base or either of the corner outfield spots if necessary.
The Cubs are hopeful that Trey Mancini can find his footing once again in Chicago during the 2023 campaign.