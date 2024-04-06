The Miami Marlins are the only team in the league right now without a win so far this season. They're off to an 0-9 start and have already suffered some big blows due to injury. It's beginning to look grim despite the over 150 games remaining on schedule.
Miami lost nine straight to begin the season. The last time we saw a slow start like that was back in 2016 with the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. Not an ideal way to begin the season as nothing is going right for the Marlins.
“Marlins 0-9 start is the first in MLB since 2016.”
This team still has a ways to go to surpass the longest losing streak to begin a season. The 1988 Baltimore Orioles lost 22 straight games that season before finally earning a win nearly a month after Opening Day. So, hopefully, the Marlins can earn a win soon.
But things really are looking grim for this franchise. The pitching rotation took a brutal blow after Sandy Alcantara was forced to receive Tommy John surgery during the playoffs last season. Then, Eury Perez fell to the same injury during spring training and was ruled out for the season before he could even get a start.
Additionally, the lineup has been cold at the plate so far this season too. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is batting well below his career averages and the entire team is struggling to get on base. Between shaky pitching and cold hitting, it's no wonder the Marlins are struggling to begin the season.
Hopefully, they can turn things around sooner, rather than later. Sure, there are 153 games remaining. However, if the Marlins fall too far behind it'll be nearly impossible for them to catch up to the playoff race. Overall, this is just an abysmal start for Miami.
How can the Marlins turn things around?
The Marlins are going to have to rely more on the offense than ever before. They have several consistent hitters on the team who have struggled to open up the season. Give guys like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Arraez, and Josh Bell some time and they can get back in the groove.
As for the pitching rotation, the Marlins are forced to use several young pitchers with minimal experience. The good news is that most of them are former first round picks. This is a great time for these pitchers to figure it out in the Majors and potentially become reliable options for the Marlins.
But no matter how you look at it, the Marlins have to become more consistent all around. There are still some exciting names on the roster. However, these guys have to find their groove sooner, rather than later.
With that said, look for the front office to potentially make some moves this season in an attempt to improve the roster. It's either that, or the club searches for more exciting prospects to improve the Marlins' chances in the long run.