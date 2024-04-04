The Miami Marlins have gotten off to a dreadful start this season, being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels at home, and that had led to some boos from the Marlins fans, who were expecting the team to be competitive after a trip to the playoffs in the 2023 season. Avisail Garcia did not take too kindly to it.
“We want to have results. I want to have results,” Avisail Garcia said, according to Foul Territory. “Last year, I was hurt. This year, I'm healthy. Every time they put me in the lineup, I want to do my best. It's not good for players to hear that the first at-bat of the season. I strike out and they boo? That's not good. I don't like that. It's the first time in my career that happened. Fans are fans. The game looks easy from the stands. I understand it, but it's not fair.”
"I understand it, but it's not fair."#FTLive reacts to Avisail Garcia's comments about fans booing the Marlins after their 0-7 start.
▶️ https://t.co/wUUSLioyxi pic.twitter.com/ZWV1fBL1Nk
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 3, 2024
Things have not gone to plan for the Marlins so far this season. They started the year with a tough loss to the Pirates, which included them losing the lead late and losing in extra innings. The next two days, Pittsburgh blew out Miami, before winning the fourth game of the series in extra innings as well.
In the first game of the Angels series, the Marlins took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. But it was all downhill from there. The Angels scored seven unanswered to win 7-4. The next night, the Angels won 3-1 over the Marlins, and Miami's only run came in the 9th inning. Then the last game brought the worst loss for the Marlins, as they lost 10-2 to the Angels.
It has not been an ideal start to the season for Garcia either. He has three hits in 18 at-bats with one walk and one home run.
Garcia and the Marlins will look to turn things around when they go on the road to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in the first game of a three-game set.
Avisail Garcia's Marlins career
Garcia has been in the league for a while, coming in with the Detroit Tigers before moving to the Chicago White Sox. He had some successful years with the White Sox before having a good year with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.
Gardia spent 2020 and 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers, before moving to the Marlins in the 2022 season. Since arriving in Miami, Garcia has not performed offensively. He played in just 37 games in the 2023 season as well. The last time he had an above-average offensive season was with the Brewers in 2022.
There is still time for Garcia to have a good year on the whole, but the start has not been ideal. The team not having a win yet makes things extra frustrating for the fans.