In a 2023 MLB season filled with historic pursuits, Shohei Ohtani trade and free agency speculation and massive flops, the Miami Marlins' 53-42 record is unlikely to command the national recognition it deserves.

They are not competing for a divisional crown like the Baltimore Orioles and have not electrified a crowd quite like the Cincinnati Reds did in June, but the Marlins have been a delightful surprise all the same. Despite Luis Arraez and his now-fading quest for .400 dominating headlines for the team, they are currently in a postseason slot.

First-year manager Skip Schumacher will be a difficult person to snub for National League Manager of the Year if he can help lead the Fish to their first winning campaign in a full 162-game season since 2009. Give this club their flowers. They are being taken for granted. With all that being said, however, Miami cannot afford to pat itself on the back right now while in the midst of a heated Wild Card race.

A -10 run differential and a talented Philadelphia Phillies squad threaten to end this fairy-tale run before summer concludes. Optioning rookie sensation Eury Perez back to the minor leagues in order to limit his workload only ensures a rockier path to October baseball. That type of cautious organizational philosophy requires Marlins general manager Kim Ng to get creative ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

Although she and the front office spearheaded back-to-back active offseasons, big moves are unlikely to find this franchise in the weeks ahead. Value is definitely obtainable, though. Just as they will be doing, let's put our heads together and identify 2 sneaky candidates who the Marlins can look to add before the MLB trade deadline passes us all by.

2. Yasmani Grandal- White Sox C

Before Miami puts the finishing touches on a playoff hopeful roster, it has to pinpoint its biggest needs. Offense, specifically catcher, is not a bad place to start. Nick Fortes calls a good game behind home plate, ranking sixth in the MLB in strike rate and tying for eighth in catcher framing runs, per Statcast. He is giving little with his bat, though, hitting just .207 with a .541 OPS in 68 games this year. Veteran Jacob Stallings is not even at the Mendoza Line. The Marlins need reinforcements.

So, how about another veteran in Yasmani Grandal. The 34-year-old is an instant upgrade in the lineup, and at his best, can provide a much-needed burst of power to the sixth-worst (tied with Oakland Athletics) home-run hitting club in baseball. He has gone yard just 11 times in his last 177 games, but a change in environment could help Grandal regain his 2021 form (23 homers and 62 RBIs).

447 ft 💣 for Yasmani Grandal's second of the day. And the @WhiteSox are up 13-2. pic.twitter.com/xrxGvOVNYq — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2021

The Chicago White Sox (40-55) are presently one of the dreariest franchises in the league and should be willing to part with an expiring contract like Grandal's. The Marlins are not exactly big spenders, but their payroll does exceed $90 million. They should be willing to entertain eating the rest of the two-time All-Star's remaining $18.25 million salary.

Ultimately, if there is a sticking pint for the organization, it will be his defense. The Cuban native is well below Nick Fuentes' standard and has a strike rate under 45 percent. Pitching has been a standby for Miami the last couple seasons, so sacrificing the effectiveness of the starting rotation is admittedly a troubling thought.

However, the extra pop Grandal can bring and a .244 batting average far more reliable than the team's two other catchers makes this acquisition worth the risk for Ng and company. Just hoping for the best might not cut it.

1. Scott Barlow- Royals CL

The Marlins are in the rare position of being buyers, which means they can raid the stashes of teams normally considered to be fellow cellar dwellers like the Kansas City Royals. With Miami's bullpen beginning to show some holes, taking a proactive approach and trading for closer Scott Barlow seems like a sensible idea.

Barlow was stellar in 2021 and 2022 before taking a step back this season. His 3.97 ERA and rising walk rate (went from 7.6-11.0 percent) need some polishing, but he is still someone Schumaker can trout out either in the ninth or eighth inning with confidence. While A.J. Puk is competent, his recent struggles show he is probably not ideally suited for the closer role.

Barlow should be the guy to carry that label the rest of the season. There is a lot working in his favor, including the lowest hard hit percentage allowed in his career (29.4 percent) and 44 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched. The 30-year-old may not be flashy, but he is reliable.

And that's the type of move the No. 24th-ranked payroll in the MLB has to hit on. If the front office plays their cards right, Barlow could be a true steal and difference-maker down the stretch.

The playoffs are in grasp for the Miami Marlins. One or two savvy trades before or at the Aug. 1 deadline can complete this historic season and guarantees that they are firmly remembered as one of the top storylines of 2023.