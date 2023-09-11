Two teams fighting for playoff spots collide as the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Brewers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Marlins enter the game after taking two of three from the Phillies. The Marlins have been hot as of late. They have won eight of their last ten games, facing the Dodgers and Phillies in the process. With this win streak, the Marlins are 74-69 on the year which places them 19.5 games behind the Braves. They are also currently a half-game behind the Diamondbacks for the last spot in the National League Wild Card.

Meanwhile, the Brewers took two of three from the Yankees over the weekend. The Brewers have won five of their last ten recently, which places them at 79-63 on the year. That gives them a three-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central. That also gives them a 5.5-game lead over the last team out, the Marlins.

Here are the Marlins-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-184)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7 (-104)

Under: 7 (-118)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Brewers

TV: BSFL/BSWI

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

While winning eight of the last ten games, the Marlins offense has been solid. They have scored 59 runs in the last ten games, well above their season average per game. On the year, the Marlins are 25th in runs scored, while sitting eighth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a major part of the offense as of late. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .348 on-base percentage. In that time, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Chisholm has stolen a base, but his only two runs scored have been from his home runs.

Meanwhile, Joey Wendle is also hitting well. He had hit .375 in the last week while hitting a double and a home run. Wendle has driven in four runs in the last week while scoring three times. Bryan De La Cruz is also being productive. While he is hitting just .190 in the last week with a .227 on-base percentage, he has two home runs and four RBIs. He has also scored four runs in the last week.

In the last week, the Marlins are hitting just .227 with a .294 on-base percentage. They have hit 11 home runs as a team, which is good for one every 18 at-bats. They have also scored 29 runs, above their expected 25.7 runs scored.

On the hill today for the Marlins will be Jesus Luzardo. He is 9-8 on the year with a 3.59 ERA. His last three starts have been very good for Luzardo. He has pitched 18 innings in his last three starts, six in each game. In that time he has given up just two runs while striking out 21 batters. That gives him an ERA of 1.00 in his last three starts. Still, he is just 1-0 in those starts, and the Marlins have won just two of the three.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are also coming off a solid weekend at the plate. They scored 20 runs in three games over the Yankees. On the year, the Brewers are 18th in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Willy Adames has been a huge part of the success as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .217 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, a double, and a triple, leading to seven RBIs in the last week. Meanwhile, he has also scored four times.

Andruw Monasterio is also producing at the plate. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. Monasterio has two doubles and a triple leading to five RBIs and three runs scored. Carlos Santana leads the team in runs scored in the last week. He has scored five times in the last week. He is hitting just .192 in those games but he has still driven in three runs.

Overall, the Brewers are hitting .251 as a team in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. They have just three home runs, with two of them coming from Adames, and the other being from Tyrone Taylor. Still, they are exceeding their expected runs total. The Brewers have an expected runs total of 27.9 runs in the last week but have scored 33 times.

On the mound for the Brewers, today’s will be Brandon Woodruff. He is 4-1 on the season with a 2.30 ERA. Last time out, he went seven innings and gave up just two hits while striking out six to get the win. In his last three games, he has pitched 19 innings, giving up just three runs and striking out 25 batters. That gives him an ERA of 1.42 in his last three starts, and the Brewers have won two of the three. Overall, the Brewers have won seven of the nine starts he has made this year.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this game is fantastic. Both pitchers come into the game riding hot streaks. They are both limiting contact while striking out a lot of batters. This is going to be a low-scoring game today. Still, the Brewer's offense has been better as of late. They are capitalizing on their scoring opportunities on a more regular basis and getting on base more. While they have not hit for power lately, they will not need that tonight with Woodruff on the mound.

Still, with how low-scoring this game is shaping up to be, one run will most likely be the difference in this game. Milwaukee has a solid bullpen, and the Marlin's pen has been better as of late. The best play tonight is on the under, but also take the Marlins with the runs.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-184) and under 7 (-118)