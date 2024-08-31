ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Marlins continue their trip to the West Coast as they visit the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Giants prediction and pick.

Marlins-Giants Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Undecided

Edward Cabrera (2-6) with a 5.60 ERA and a 1.47 EHIP

Last Start: Cabrera went 5.1 innings in his last start giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender three runs in a loss to the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Cabrera is 2-4 in seven starts on the road. He has a 7.58 ERA with a .276 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Giants Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +120

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 28th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. The leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .249 on the year with a .307 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs and 59 RBIs. Burger has 58 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .238 on the year with a .295 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen ten bases and scored 45 times this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .250 with year with three home runs and 25 RBIs. He has stolen 15 bases and scored 33 times on the year.

Jesus Sanchez has been great in the last week. He is hitting .227 in the last week while getting on base at a .320 on-base percentage. He had two home runs, eight RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Connor Norby has been solid. He is hitting .370 in the last week. Norby has two home runs, three runs scored, two stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Kyle Stowers. He is hitting .409 this week with two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBIs, and four runs scored. The Marlins are hitting .286 in the last week with nine home runs and 37 runs scored in the last seven games.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, and has scored 88 times. Joining him in having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. He is hitting .281 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. Ramos has 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 41 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Michael Conforto. He is hitting just .231 this year but with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 54 RBIs and 42 runs scored this year.

Heliot Ramos has also been great over the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .308 on-base percentage. Ramos has two home runs, five RBIs, and has scored three runs in the last week. Mike Yastrzemski has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .238 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Matt Chapman has also been scoring runs in the last week. He is hitting just .227 with a .250 on-base percentage. He has a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. In the last week, the Giants are not hitting well. They are hitting just .194 in the last week with 20 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Giants have 29 career at-bats against Edward Cabrera. They have hit .276 against him. Michael Conforto is three for seven with a home run and five RBIs. Mark Canha is two for four with a double and an RBI. Finally, Mike Yastzemski is one for four with a home run and two RBIs.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick

Edward Cabrera has struggled as of late. In his last three starts, he has pitched just 15.1 innings, giving up 12 runs and losing all three starts. Still, the Marlins are hitting well in the last week. They have scored over five runs a game in the last week, while the Giants are scoring just over three runs per game. Even with Edward Cabrera on the mound, the Marlins should be able to score enough to keep this one close. Take the Marlins with the runs.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-182)