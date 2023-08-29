After taking a luxurious trip from Iceland to Greenland, Martha Stewart got heat for sharing her iceberg cocktail tip on Instagram. The photos showcased the businesswoman and lifestyle guru chilling her drink using a small iceberg they found while on a cruise.

Some fans appreciated the tip and admired the beauty of the ice. However, many accused Stewart of being insensitive to the pressing issue of climate change. The criticism stemmed from the fact that the world is currently grappling with global warming. Not to mention, ice caps are melting at an alarming rate. This could lead to rising sea levels and danger to numerous species.

In this context, people think using a small iceberg for personal pleasure seemed tone-deaf.

“Global warming and melting ice caps but we need glacier ice for cocktails?! Talk about tone def [sic]. Been a fan for years but I’ve seen enough caviar lately as I struggle to buy groceries that I’m out,” a comment said.

Martha Stewart's iceberg cocktail tip may not have intended to be insensitive or dismissive of the climate crisis. Some comments also admired the iceberg she got.

“Incredible to see — those blues are beautiful in the ice! Thank you for sharing. What an adventure and definitely cocktail celebration worthy.”

Now, Martha Stewart's iceberg cocktail post is one of the many examples of celebrities trivializing the climate crisis. In recent years, there have been many instances where celebrities and public figures have been called out for their climate change contribution. Even Taylor Swift's private jet got slammed.