Director Martin Scorsese says no to sneaking into movies because of his height, although he's an IMAX enjoyer because of its setup.

Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese is not a fan of sneaking into movies.

According to Film Updates, there's a serious yet hilarious reason on his reluctance to watch any Martin Scorsese (himself) movies in public venues. Standing at 5'4″, Scorsese confessed that his height often poses a problem. As there's consistently “a big person” obstructing his view in theaters.

Martin Scorsese says he does not like to secretly slip into public screenings of his own movies: “I don’t do that… I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me.”https://t.co/RYV0VFk5TU pic.twitter.com/0Es8dggCa0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 26, 2024

Director Martin Scorsese may like movies, but there's one thing he doesn't. In the interview, he expressed discomfort with the increasingly boisterous behavior of modern audiences. Lamenting the distraction it causes during screenings. “Regular screenings, I have found the audiences becoming a bit more raucous than they used to be.”

Despite his reservations about traditional theaters, Scorsese finds solace in Imax screenings. Where he can comfortably sit at the back and enjoy an unobstructed view. “You go in, you can sit up in the back and you're sort of looking up.” He cited the disruptive chatter and movement of contemporary audiences as factors contributing to his avoidance of public movie screenings.

As of yet, we are uncertain if Martin Scorsese even watched his own latest move, “Killers of the Flower Moon” after the premiere. Without his presence or not, the Leonardo De Caprio and Lily Gladstone film has garnered significant acclaim. To date, it grossed over $150 million and received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. This achievement marks Scorsese's tenth nomination in the Best Director category, solidifying his status as one of the most recognized directors in Hollywood history.

While Scorsese has only secured the Best Director Oscar once for “The Departed” in 2006, his prolific career and enduring impact on cinema continue to earn him widespread acclaim and recognition in the industry.