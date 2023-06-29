Martinique and Panama lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Martinique-Panama prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Matininos continued their winning streak in the tournament with a 1-2 over El Salvador in the previous game. Martinique may have the chance to pull the impossible and finish as the top seed over the other team who also share the top spot in the section.

Panama snapped their two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over World Cup participants Costa Rica. The Canaleros are getting the hang of things in the competition and might get the first-place finish in the group.

Here are the Martinique-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Martinique-Panama Odds

Martinique: +650

Panama: -300

Draw: +370

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Martinique vs. Panama

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Bet365, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com

Time: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Martinique Can Beat Panama

As a French overseas department, Martinique has become a staple member in the CONCACAF Gold Cup throughout the last decade, with this the fifth tournament of the last six they will feature in. Martinique has played in eight Gold Cup tourneys to date.

Martinique performed well in their opening match in Group C. Despite rated as underdogs against El Salvador, Martinique pulled out a 2-1 win over ES. Patrick Burner and Kevin Fortune scored in the first 16 minutes of the match and kept their team formidable through the rest of the match. However, Bryan Tamacas pulled a penalty kick to prevent a clean sheet for Yannis Clementia. Martinique only got 35% ball possession but made the best out of seven total shots and four corner kicks.

This though will be an exponentially tougher assignment, with El Salvador favorites to pick up three points at DRV PNK Stadium. However, Martinique will be intent on pulling the upset, just like it did in wins over Cuba and Nicaragua in previous editions, as well as forcing draws with Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Most responsible for Martinique's place in the final tournament of the 2023 Gold Cup was Lausanne center-forward Brighton Labeau, who scored one goal each in both qualifying matches. He will definitely lead the attacking line on opening day as well. The experienced Daniel Herelle, a midfielder who has worn the jersey of the national team the most times (87), will also be starring for Martinique in this game. The likes of Kévin Fortuné, Karl Fabien, Enrick Reuperné, and Stévyne Baker will also be pounding in goals for the Matininos.

Why Panama Can Beat Martinique

Panama ranks 58th in the new FIFA rankings, placing ahead of Slovenia, Ghana, Qatar, and Northern Ireland. However, they still trail Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Finland, and Bosnia & Herzegovina in the rankings. Los Canaleros is the fifth-best nation in the CONCACAF, trailing the hosts and Canada while going ahead of Jamaica, El Salvador, and Haiti.

The Canal Men bounced from their CONCACAF Nations League journey with a win in their opener in Group C. The Panamanians opened the scoring in both halves against Costa Rica. Jose Fajardo scored in the 23rd minute while Yoel Barcenas scored in the 68th mark. Eric Davis and Michael Murillo were the providers of the assists. Aaron Suarez sneaked one goal for Costa Rica to avoid giving Orland Mosquera a clean sheet.

While Thomas Christiansen’s squad has stopped their slump, it will be a challenge to maintain a winning streak. Martinique has not won in three match-ups against Panama, which included a 3-0 drubbing in the 2017 Gold Cup and a 5-0 defeat in last year's Nations League. However, they also forced a goalless draw in the second leg of the 2022 Nations League.

In the last twenty years, Panama improved a lot and they have been a regular member of the main draw at the Gold Cup ever since, even getting to the semi-finals a couple of times. They are a solid team who could surprise some of the better teams in this tournament, but they aren't supposed to go all the way. Still, the Red Tide is expected to have a solid tournament.

There are plenty of goalscorers for the Panama team. Cecilio Waterman, Alberto Quintero, Michael Murillo, José Fajardo, and Ismael Díaz lead the squad in goals. Young talents such as Freddy Góndola, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jovani Welch, Cristian Martínez, and Azarías Londoño will be trying to get more goals in their names and for their nation.

Final Martinique-Panama Prediction & Pick

Martinique will impose its will in the match, and so too will Panama. A lot of goals are expected in the match, but Martinique may jsut continue their remarkable run since the preliminaries.

Final Martinique-Panama Prediction & Pick: Martinique (+650), Over 2.5 goals (-132)