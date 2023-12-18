Marvel fans on social media are speaking out about the Jonathan Majors' verdict, calling for his firing from the MCU!

Now that a guilty verdict has been handed down on Monday for Jonathan Majors, convicted of assault and harassment of his girlfriend in a car during an altercation in March, Majors' already cloudy future with the MCU is getting even more tenuous, with Marvel fans flooding social media to call for his firing.

Majors took a big risk by letting this case proceed to trial and not negotiating a settlement out of court; his reasoning seemed to be that a not-guilty verdict could help clear his name. Instead, it seems to have achieved the opposite effect — fans of the actor who may have withheld judgement before hearing the verdict are now outspokenly calling for his ouster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the most sought-after acting jobs in Hollywood.

“That's it then avengers kang dynasty and avengers secret wars cancelled,” lamented one X/Twitter commenter, alluding to rumored blockbuster projects in the works for Majors' Kang character from the Disney+ Loki television series.

Another user posted a GIF of Majors in character as Kang from the Loki show in which he sadly proclaims “I know how it ends.”

“Recasting incoming,” suggested another tweet. “Another L for MCU.”

Indeed, Marvel has been on a considerable cold spell lately at the box office and in desperate need of some good news. Prior to the domestic violence allegations surfacing, Jonathan Majors was quickly gaining momentum as a new focal point of the MCU, as an up-and-coming actor. Now, as many of these Marvel fans are alluding to, Majors faces losing his Marvel role entirely, along with many other lucrative acting jobs.