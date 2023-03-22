As CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the rest of the Ohio State Buckeyes took the field for their Pro Day on Wednesday, one player, who is not in this year’s draft class, managed to turn heads. This being standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

During Wednesday’s Pro Day, as Stroud performed the throwing portion of his workout, Harrison Jr. ran routes for his former quarterback. While the young wide receiver isn’t eligible for the draft until next year, he still managed to earn the attention of everyone in attendance.

Harrison Jr., who is expected to be one of the first players taken in the 2024 NFL draft, earned high praise from one anonymous NFL scout.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, one NFL scout stated that watching Marvin Harrison Jr. was “Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn’t come out until next year.”

During the 2022 season, as Smith-Njigba missed much of the season with an injury, it was Harrison Jr. who stole the show on offense. After forming a strong connection with Stroud, the duo dominated. The young wide receiver finished the season recording 77 receptions for 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Heading into 2023, Marvin Harrison Jr. will once again be a focal point in the Ohio State offense. As he prepares to once again share the field with his former high school quarterback, Kyle McCord, he could look to take his game to new heights. If he can replicate, or exceed his 2022 campaign, he could lock himself in as a top pick in next year’s draft.