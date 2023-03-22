With the Carolina Panthers moving up to the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, many around the league believe that the team is making the move to add their quarterback of the future. Based on recent activity, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud could be their pick.

As CJ Stroud took the field for his Ohio State Pro Day, the Panthers had 14 staff in attendance. This included head coach Frank Reich and quarterback coach Josh McCown.

Before Stroud took to the field on Wednesday, he had dinner with several people within the Panthers organization. This included team owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole. When asked how the dinner went, Stroud spoke about what it meant to him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

’It not only shows how interested they are in me but how I interested I am I them just to meet them, know them as people and get to know them better as a person.’’ said Stroud according to ESPN’s David Newton.

Stroud also spoke on the official one-on-one meeting that he had with the team. He stated, “It went great. We didn’t get into Xs and Os. We just talked about life and some personal stuff.’’

With the Panthers heavy presence at his Pro Day, the team is at least doing their due diligence on the Ohio State QB1. But based on how highly CJ Stroud has spoken of the team, it appears that there is a real connection forming between the two sides. With the draft right around the corner, the Panthers may have already decided what they will do with the first overall pick.