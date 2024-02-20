Maryland visits Wisconsin as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9) are at the Kohl Center to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6) Tuesday night. Check out our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Maryland-Wisconsin prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Maryland is a bottom team in the Big-10 this season, and they have lost four of the last five games. Jahmir Young is one of the best players in the conference this season. He is scoring 21.2 points per game, and he averages 4.0 assists along with that. Julian Reese has been a solid forward, as well. He is averaging a double-double on the season, and he is shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Wisconsin played well enough to get ranked, but they have struggled since then. They have also lost four of their last five games on the season. AJ Storr leads the team with 16.5 points per game on the season. Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl both averaged double-digit points, as well. Crowl also leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Wisconsin is struggling lately, but they have a chance to turn that around in this game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Wisconsin Odds

Maryland: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +250

Wisconsin: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 130.5 (-105)

Under: 130.5 (-115)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland plays some of the best defense in the Big-10. They allow 64.6 points per game, which is the lowest in the conference. Along with that, Maryland allows the fourth-lowest field goal percentage, fifth-lowest three-point percentage, and teams make the fewest threes per game against them. Maryland should be able to continue this and hold Wisconsin to a lower score in this game. This will help them cover the spread.

Wisconsin scores the fourth-fewest points in the Big-10 this season, and that should help Maryland on the defensive end of the court. As long as Maryland can keep Wisconsin from scoring, and keep playing solid defense, they will cover this spread on the road.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin does not play great offense, but Maryland is even worse. The Terrapins play some good defense, but their offense fails them. Maryland scores the second-fewest points per game, they have the second-lowest field goal percentage, and lowest three-point percentage in the Big-10 this season. Wisconsin should have no problem shutting down Maryland at home in this game.

To go along with Maryland's struggles on offense, the Badgers allow the fourth-fewest points in the conference. Wisconsin is not too bad at defense themselves, and that should be a strong point of this game. With Maryland missing their shots, Wisconsin will win.

Final Maryland-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a closer game than expected. Both teams are struggling heading into this matchup, but Wisconsin is the better team on the season as a whole. Not only are the Badgers third in the Big-10, but they are 12-2 at home on the year. Maryland, on the other hand, has lost six of their nine true road games. With this game being in Madison, I am expecting Wisconsin to cover the spread, and win the game with ease.

Final Maryland-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -7.5 (-105), Under 130.5 (-115)