Bryson DeChambeau clarifies infamous ‘par-67’ jab at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau famously said at the 2020 Masters that he would be playing Augusta National like a “par-67” because he was hitting the ball so far off the tee, a comment that didn’t sit well with many around the golf world.

DeChambeau proceeded to be abysmal on the course ever since; he tied for 34th in 2020, finished 46th in 2021 and missed the cut altogether last year after going 12 over after 36 holes, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Still, the 29-year-old says he has no regrets about the comments, although he does respect Augusta National.

“Do I regret? Everybody has a perspective on it,” DeChambeau said on Monday, per Schlabach. “I don’t think I regret anything. What I do understand is that I have a lot of respect for the course. Because of that statement, [people] think I don’t have respect for the course. Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don’t have respect for the course, they’d better go check out who I actually am, because it’s not accurate one bit.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before the 2020 Masters, which were in November due to COVID-19, DeChambeau made the following comments: “I’m looking at it as a par-67 for me because I can reach all the par-5s in 2, no problem. If the conditions stay the way they are, that’s what I feel like par is for me. That’s not me being bigheaded. I can hit it as far as I want to.”

Bryson DeChambeau has been awful at Augusta National since he made those comments, and although he says he has no regrets, he admits he wishes he had expressed it differently.

“I should have rephrased that. If you have your A-game, there’s a good chance of being able to do that,” he said. “Long story short, I don’t want anybody to take it out of context. I just want it to be known for the fact that I have great respect for this course…Do I regret it? I learn from all my mistakes.”