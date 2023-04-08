On the same day Tiger Woods matched his record for consecutive cuts made at the Masters, Fred Couples notched another historic feat. At 63 years and 184 days, Couples is the oldest player to make the cut at Augusta.

In his 38th appearance at the Masters, Couples shot a one-under 71 in the first round and followed it with a two-over 74 on Saturday morning. The 1992 Masters champion heads into the third round Saturday afternoon at one over par, making the cut by three shots.

Couples is not the first 63-year-old to play the weekend at the Masters. Bernhard Langer, a two-time winner at Augusta, made the cut at the 2020 Masters at age 63. Couples is four months older now than Langer was in 2020, giving him a slight edge for the accomplishment.

The last time Couples made the cut at Augusta was in 2018 when he finished tied for 38th. He made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters from 1983 through 2007. That feat is matched only by Gary Player and Tiger Woods, who made his 23rd straight cut on Saturday.

Couples has a quick turnaround for his third-round tee time. Second-round play was suspended on Friday due to rainy conditions and fallen trees on the course, so a good chunk of golfers are set to play more than 18 holes on Saturday, including Couples.

Regardless of where he finishes in the tournament, this is quite the accomplishment for Fred Couples. He’s added to his 15 PGA Tour Wins with 14 PGA Tour Champions wins, including two senior major wins. This is his 31st made cut at the Masters, the third-most of any golfer.