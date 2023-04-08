Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Tiger Woods narrowly made the cut at the 2023 Masters, doing so at the expense of one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. Justin Thomas won’t play in the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club after ending his second round with a pair of bogeys. Thomas joins Rory McIlroy and other marquee golfers who missed the cut at the Masters.

The Masters cutline moved from two-over-par to three-over-par when Justin Thomas bogeyed the 17th hole. By shooting a 78 in the second round and finishing at +4, Thomas allowed Woods and his +3 to survive at Augusta. While Thomas helped Woods, he couldn’t do anything for the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia.

McIlroy’s 77 in the second round ensured that he would miss the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years. McIlroy entered Augusta as one of the favorites to win the first major of the year. After shooting five-over-par in the second round, McIlroy is still in search of the elusive green jacket.

The Masters is the only major that McIlroy has yet to win. McIlroy came in second place at the 2022 Masters, finishing three strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler. The No. 2 player in the world golf rankings, McIlroy was among the betting favorites to win the Masters when the tournament started Thursday.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson didn’t come close to making the cut. Watson shot a five-over 77 in the first round and a 76 in the second round. Watson went nine-over-par and missed the cut by six strokes.

Sergio Garcia missed the cut at the Masters, six years after winning his only green jacket. Garcia finished at +7, missing the cut at the Masters for the fourth time in five years. DeChambeau’s +4 kept him one shot behind Woods and the cut line.