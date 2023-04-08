Although players and fans braced for it, the weather has become an unfortunate protagonist at the 2023 Masters. Play has been suspended Saturday due to “inclement conditions” and will not resume until Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to the tournament’s official Twitter.

It is the second day in a row weather has forced players to retreat back to Augusta’s National Clubhouse early. Round 2 wrapped up early this morning for those unfortunate enough not to finish an entire 18 on Friday. It seems that a Monday, or possibly Tuesday finish is inevitable at this point. Only five times has the Masters not crowned a champion on Sunday, with the last instance being Seve Ballesteros in 1983.

For the most part, the top of the leaderboard had not even cleared the front nine (no one made it past the 14th), so not much has changed. Brooks Koepka, who is paused at the sixth hole, still remains the man to catch at 13-under par. He now has a four-stroke lead over world No. 3 Jon Rahm.

The suspension of play is a welcome reprieve for some, including amateur Sam Bennett, whose Cinderella story appeared to be nearing its end after tallying two bogeys to drop back to 6-under. Legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson continue to head toward very different trajectories, as the former sits in last after a disastrous 6-over start to his afternoon while the latter has held steady a 4-under for the tournament.

The Masters is bulletproof, but a Monday final round will obviously not have the same feel surrounding it. However, there are probably many people who simultaneously just came down with a fever and will be staying home, in bed, to ensure Augusta is as special as ever.