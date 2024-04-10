Rickie Fowler has already made a mark on Augusta National in his long-awaited return on Wednesday, winning the Masters Par 3 Contest after three years away from the hallowed venue.
Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Bubba Watson were among the PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars to participate in the delightful tradition.
“It’s a wonderful thing that they do this for us to relax a little bit, have fun and have our families involved before the tournament starts,” said Rahm, the defending Masters champion.
“It’s hard to explain. It’s very hard to explain. It’s the first time I’ve came to the Par 3 and thought, you know what? Since I have already won the Masters, which is the hardest thing to do, maybe at some point in time, I can give it a try and win the Par 3.”
Fowler navigated the idyllic nine-hole Par 3 course (alongside his toddler daughter, Maya) at five-under par — two fewer strokes than Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, and amateur Santiago de la Fuente.
Fowler will tee off at 10:06 a.m. ET on Thursday with Patrick Cantlay and Min Woo Lee.
Fowler has not competed in the Masters since 2020. His bounce-back 2023 campaign, which included a win at the RocketMortgage Classic, earned him a spot in the 89-player 2024 field.
The 35-year-old has six career PGA Tour wins but is still seeking that first major. His best finish at the Masters was a runner-up in 2018.
Fowler is yet to crack the top 35 in any event in 2024. He ranks 162nd in total strokes gained and 132nd in approach for the season.
Unfortunately for Fowler, Par 3 Contest success rarely breeds success on the main course. Nobody has ever won a crystal bowl and a green jacket in the same week (the words “curse” and “par 3 contest” get thrown around).
Of course, the competition on the Wednesday before the Masters is secondary to family.
“It’s like one of the coolest events you can do and then obviously, to do it with your family is super special,” said Koepka, who will be vying for his first Masters and sixth major victory overall.
Of course, there were impressive golf shots aplenty. Five players carded aces on the day, including Straka's second in as many years.
For the second straight year, Sepp Straka cards a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1bemHq6hWY
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
“Yeah, it's a very special thing to do, and a great time to have some of my best friends with me,” said Straka.
Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover, and Gary Woodland drilled aces, as well.
Gary Woodland's first career hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gGbJTHb8PK
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
“This is what it’s all about,” said Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who underwent life-threatening brain surgery in 2023. “This is what the fight was for. Today puts it all in perspective.”
DeChambeau, meanwhile, saved par from the tee box on No. 8.
Making par the hard way. Bryson DeChambeau slam dunks his third shot on No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/s3xcpMvJK3
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
“This is a place you don’t want to miss,” said Fowler. “Sitting on the couch, it's one of the few events that you would watch as a fan and professional golfer, but it’s a lot better when you’re a part of it.”
But enough silliness. The golf gets serious on Thursday.