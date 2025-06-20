Pascal Siakam had the look of a demon spirit before his Indiana Pacers snatched Game 6. Siakam looked more like wrestling legend The Undertaker — with the eyes rolled back look.

He spearheaded the 108-91 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder that forced Game 7 for Sunday. Siakam finally caught up with what everyone is talking about involving him. He gave a hilarious reaction to his “demon” face Friday.

“They said I was a demon?” Siakam asked first. “I wish I had a 30 point game or something so then I could’ve been like yeah, the spirit took over.”

Siakam then explained his real intentions during that huddled moment when his eyes stole the show.

“When I try to close my eyes, I'm thinking about closing it but I'm not closing it,” Siakam said. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to close my eyes.”

Pascal Siakam delivered eye-opening performance in Pacers vs. Thunder

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Maddie Meyer-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

Siakam delivered moments where fans would've hated it if they blinked. Particularly one viscous second quarter throwdown.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) after their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Watch Pacers’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse fans absolutely lose it on camera after Game 6Rishav Bhat ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
2 Indiana Pacers bold predictions for NBA Finals Game 7 vs. ThunderCameron Zunkel ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA news: Stephen A. Smith makes ‘thriller’ Game 7 Finals predictionJulian Ojeda ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton takes playful jab at Pascal Siakam over Game 6 momentJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers passing stat vs. Thunder will absolutely blow your mindMalik Brown ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends against a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tyrese Haliburton warns Pacers about Game 7 ‘poison’Preston Byers ·

Siakam created a poster dunk on Jalen Williams of the Thunder. He grabbed a Tyrese Haliburton pass in transition then rattled the rim, plus the Game 5 hero on the Thunder's side.

Haliburton even reacted to the Siakam dunk. Describing how special it looked. But Siakam wasn't through from there. He drained a final jumper over Alex Caruso — which closed out the first half.

The Pacers never trailed throughout the second half. They even shutdown the big scoring trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Williams. Only SGA surpassed the 20-point mark (21 points). Holmgren got limited to four points. Williams finished with 16.

Indiana extended the series to a seventh game in the process — making it the first time since 2016 that an NBA Finals contest stretched to a Game 7. Now the Pacers have a Game 7 trend to shatter on Sunday inside the Paycom Center.