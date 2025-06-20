Pascal Siakam had the look of a demon spirit before his Indiana Pacers snatched Game 6. Siakam looked more like wrestling legend The Undertaker — with the eyes rolled back look.

He spearheaded the 108-91 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder that forced Game 7 for Sunday. Siakam finally caught up with what everyone is talking about involving him. He gave a hilarious reaction to his “demon” face Friday.

“They said I was a demon?” Siakam asked first. “I wish I had a 30 point game or something so then I could’ve been like yeah, the spirit took over.”

“They said I was a demon? I wish I had a 30 point game or something so then I could’ve been like yeah, the spirit took over.” Pascal Siakam on his viral pregame face 🤣 (via @NoContext_NBA_) pic.twitter.com/xkGSotP0DC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Siakam then explained his real intentions during that huddled moment when his eyes stole the show.

“When I try to close my eyes, I'm thinking about closing it but I'm not closing it,” Siakam said. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to close my eyes.”

Pascal Siakam delivered eye-opening performance in Pacers vs. Thunder

Siakam delivered moments where fans would've hated it if they blinked. Particularly one viscous second quarter throwdown.

Siakam created a poster dunk on Jalen Williams of the Thunder. He grabbed a Tyrese Haliburton pass in transition then rattled the rim, plus the Game 5 hero on the Thunder's side.

PASCAL SIAKAM WITH THE POSTER SLAM ON JALEN WILLIAMS 🤯😤pic.twitter.com/8zkdyRZBPZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton even reacted to the Siakam dunk. Describing how special it looked. But Siakam wasn't through from there. He drained a final jumper over Alex Caruso — which closed out the first half.

Pascal Siakam gives us a 22-point lead at the first-half buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7mYrVJ9dSB — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pacers never trailed throughout the second half. They even shutdown the big scoring trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Williams. Only SGA surpassed the 20-point mark (21 points). Holmgren got limited to four points. Williams finished with 16.

Indiana extended the series to a seventh game in the process — making it the first time since 2016 that an NBA Finals contest stretched to a Game 7. Now the Pacers have a Game 7 trend to shatter on Sunday inside the Paycom Center.