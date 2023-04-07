Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Fans, golfers, and media that flocked to Augusta for The 2023 Masters will have to head home early on Friday after the tournament was suspended due to inclement weather, per the Masters official release on Twitter.

‘Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT and, subsequently, evacuated the grounds. Further updates will be announced once available.’

The weather had been a talking point over the past couple of days, and sure enough, there was a suspension in play. But, shortly after, the tournament was back n, bringing a sigh of relief to golf fans everywhere.

‘Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT.’

Brooks Koepka joined some exclusive company with a stellar performance through the early stages. Tiger Woods made his return to Augusta on Thursday and it came with a ton of hype and buzz surrounding him. Some notable withdrawals on Day One included Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na.

Phil Mickelson made sure to send a warning to everybody after he concluded his round, and there is still a lot of golf left to be played this weekend at The Masters. The question is, will the weather hold up?

It was only a 21-minute weather delay, so that’s the good news. The bad news is that the weather might not be going away anytime soon in Augusta, so it will be something to monitor over the next couple of days.