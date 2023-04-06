Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 Masters has been one to keep an eye on with the highly-anticipated showing of Tiger Woods. Augusta is once again jam-packed with golf talent, fans, and media who participate in the event. One big name who also drew some hype was Will Zalatoris, who was slated to return to the Masters after finishing T6 in 2022 and the runner-up in 2021; however, Zalatoris is withdrawing from the Masters with a back injury, per Ryan Lavner of The Golf Channel.

‘Will Zalatoris is a WD before the first round of the Masters. Back injury. Ugh.’

Will Zalatoris has battled a few different injuries over the past year, and he had to withdraw from the WGC-Match Play in March due to a stomach issue. Nonetheless, all signs pointed to Zalatoris being ready for the Masters, so this late withdrawal is a surprise. Zalatoris was slated to begin his round at 1:24 PM ET, so this was a very last-minute decision by his camp.

Zalatoris wasn’t the only golfer to withdraw, as Kevin Na withdrew from the tournament in the middle of his opening round due to an undisclosed illness.

Will Zalatoris was a popular name to watch despite recent injury issues, and his 2022 victory at St. Jude was a wild finish that will always be remembered.

Viktor Hovland is the early leader at The Masters, although there is still a ton of golf left to be played, with April 9 being the event’s conclusion. Let’s see who comes out on top of the tournament this time around.