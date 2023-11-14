A Masters of the Universe film looks to finally be getting off the ground after struggling to find a home for years.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe have struggled to find a home on the big-screen since the franchise's only film outing in 1987, but that may be changing thanks to tech industry juggernaut Amazon.

After struggling for years to find a studio partner willing to back a film, Amazon MGM is reportedly in talks to develop a live-action adaptation of Mattel's 40-year-old toy franchise, according to Variety. The film would be directed by the Nee brothers, who wrote and directed 2022's The Lost City and have been tapped to direct a hybrid animation live-action Lego film for Universal.

The Nee brothers had originally been tapped to co-write and direct a live-action Masters of the Universe movie in 2018 when Sony Pictures held the film rights. While the pair would remain attached to the project, the rights would shift around studios until landing at Netflix in 2022. The streaming company would spend roughly $30 million developing the film after acquiring the rights, but would end up dropping the project after the reportedly proposed $200 million budget couldn't be reduced.

Netflix didn't completely drop Masters of the Universe, though, as it is set to release an animated series from regular collaborator Powerhouse Animation. The series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, was one of four projects the studio spoke about as part of Netflix Geeked 23 alongside Castlevania: Nocturne, Blood of Zeus, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Masters of the Universe centers on the conflict that has engulfed the planet of Eternia between the evil Skeletor and the heroic He-Man, the alter-ego of Prince Adam. The titular Masters of the Universe is the team led by He-Man comprised of brave and powerful warriors from across Eternia to combat Skeletor's forces.

Dolph Lundgren starred as He-Man in the 1987 film, opposite Frank Langella's Skeletor, that was ultimately a box office failure and met with largely negative feedback.