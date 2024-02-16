Matt Damon isn't being shy about his excitement for the next Jason Bourne film and wanting production to get started on it.

The world of Jason Bourne is one Matt Damon has found himself back inside time and time, again, to delve deeper into the world of dangerous secrets the former government assassin must navigate to survive. Damon is set to revisit the character once again for his fifth outing in the franchise, and according to the actor, he is “anxious” for production to start.

Matt Damon spoke about the next Jason Bourne film during his most recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, via ScreenRant, and shared his own excitement about its progress. He admittedly didn't have much in the way of story details but teased the new Bourne film's director, Edward Berger, has something up his sleeves audiences will be interested in.

“There’s a great director, named Edward Berger, who directed All Quiet on the Western Front,” Damon told Colbert. “I don’t know if you saw it, it came out recently. Fantastic. A German director, he’s wonderful. And he said he had an idea. I would love to work with him! So he’s working on it, so I’m looking, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing – I hope it’s great, and that we can do it.”

The actor added that he isn't “getting any younger” and if the Bourne films are to continue, “someone is going to need to take it over.”

Damon's last outing as Bourne was in 2016's Jason Bourne and picked up with the titular character 12 years after the events of The Bourne Ultimatum. While the film drew mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it was still a hit at the box office with a worldwide haul of $415.5 million compared to a budget of roughly $120 million.

Universal did experiment with a potential replacement character for Matt Damon's Bourne in 2012's The Bourne Legacy, which starred Jeremy Renner's Aaron Cross. However, Renner would not be brought back for 2016's Jason Bourne and no mention is ever made of his character.

Bourne 6 is currently in production.