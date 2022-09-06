3 bold predictions for Rams star Matthew Stafford in Week 1 vs. Bills

Matthew Stafford’s first season with the Los Angeles Rams went quite well to say the least. He will now kick off the 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. As the two teams prepare for their contest, it seems like a good time to look at our Matthew Stafford Week 1 predictions.

Stafford replaced Jared Goff under center for the Rams last season, and immediately led the Rams to a Super Bowl win. Stafford formed great chemistry with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and got a lot of help from the other members of his supporting cast. But it’s clear that without Stafford, the Rams wouldn’t have won a Super Bowl.

L.A. will begin their Super Bowl defense with a tough Week 1 matchup against Buffalo, who many believe are the top team in the NFL. Stafford played a big role in the Rams performances against top teams last season, and he figures to do the same during the 2022 season. Let’s take a look at three bold predictions for Stafford as Week 1 of the 2022 regular season nears.

3. Matthew Stafford will pass for over 350 yards

Stafford put together one of the best seasons of his career last year, but he largely succeeded by being consistent. Stafford played in 21 games last season (when including playoffs) and only threw for over 350 yards twice along the way. Stafford wasn’t constantly posting gaudy passing numbers on his way to leading the Rams to the Super Bowl, but he really didn’t have to.

To stay with the Bills in Week 1, though, Stafford is going to have to go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen, who has proven to be one of the most electric passers in the NFL. When Allen is on, the Bills offense is very nearly unstoppable, and while the Rams defense is good, sometimes it doesn’t matter due to how good Allen plays.

Stafford will have to take this game over himself for the most part, and chances are he will do what it takes to keep the Rams alive. Stafford will throw for over 350 yards against a tough Bills defense to show that last season was no fluke, and that he and the Rams are just as good, if not better, than they were last season.

2. Matthew Stafford will throw two touchdowns to Cooper Kupp

While the Bills defense is good, they will be missing their top cornerback Tre’Davious White as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered midway through last season. That means that the Stafford and Kupp connection should run rampant all throughout this game, as Kupp will have mismatches all over the field.

Chances are the Bills will try to double-team Kupp, because their other option would result in 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam being stuck on Kupp in his first ever NFL game. That’s quite a tall task if you ask me. The Bills still have Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde looming at the back of the secondary, so they may opt to line up Dane Jackson on Kupp and give him safety help over the top.

Still, with Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson (assuming he plays) alongside Kupp, the Bills secondary is going to be stretched thin. Despite Buffalo’s best efforts, they won’t be able to do much to slow down the Stafford/Kupp connection, as the pair will connect for a pair of touchdowns to kick off the season.

1. Matthew Stafford will throw an interception late in the fourth that seals the game

While Stafford’s 2021 season was very good, he did throw 17 interceptions along the way. That was the most in the NFL, and occasionally plagued the Rams offense. It’s clear that a goal of his will be limiting his turnovers during the 2022 season.

For the most part, Stafford will accomplish that in his season opener against the Bills. The defenses on both sides do their best, but offense will reign supreme in this game. Stafford will find the ball in his hands with the Rams down by three with under two minutes left to go in the game. He will have a shot to either win the game or send it to overtime. Not much more you can ask for on the opening night of the season.

Unfortunately for Stafford, his night will end with a throw he wishes he could have back. Stafford will take a shot for Kupp on a second down play after he beats Jackson, but Hyde reads him the whole way, and ends up picking the ball off, securing the victory for Buffalo. It will be a tough end to a strong game for Stafford, but it will be made clear that the Rams aren’t going anywhere this season.