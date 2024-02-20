Here are three bold predictions for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks heading into the second-half of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks closed out the first-half of the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Dallas is hoping to immediately recapture their momentum following the NBA All-Star break.

Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II represented the Mavs at NBA All-Star Weekend. Lively participated in the NBA Rising Stars Game, while Doncic played for the Western Conference in the All-Star game.

Now the Mavericks are set to return to regular season games. Dallas is currently seventh in the West, but they have a crucial game against the Phoenix Suns coming up on Thursday. The Mavericks will continue to climb the standings with a victory over the Suns.

So what will the second-half of the 2023-24 season hold for Dallas? Here are three bold Mavericks predictions following the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Josh Green breaks out

Josh Green is quietly enjoying an impressive season. Green has been one of the most reliable three-point shooters in the league over the past few weeks, and he's hoping to keep playing well in the second-half.

Green, who still is only 23 years old, is currently averaging 9.0 points per game on 49.1 percent field goal and 41.2 percent three-point shooting. He's still developing in other areas of his game, but Green's ability to contribute on the offensive end of the floor is pivotal for the Mavericks.

Green could realistically emerge as a third offensive star for Dallas. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving love to drive and kick to the corner if necessary, so Green may see his scoring average increase. It also would not be surprising to see Green make a name for himself in the playoffs.

Defenses will place their primary focus on Doncic and Irving, so Green's performance will be important without question. Right now, Green is considered a promising young player in the NBA world. But he may become a more recognized player over the next few months.

Mavericks clinch playoff appearance

This prediction states that the Mavericks will clinch a top-six seed in the Western Conference, ultimately earning a playoff berth rather than a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Dallas is just one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns for the five and six spots in the West. Meanwhile, they are seven games back of the Western Conference leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

At the very least, reaching the No. 5 spot is feasible. Perhaps Dallas can even reach the top four teams if they continue to play at an elite level. The Mavs' trade deadline acquisitions have paid dividends so far, and those acquisitions could help the Mavs establish themselves as a dangerous contender in the West.

Daniel Gafford has made an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor. He's also saved Dallas on the boards with Dereck Lively II out. With Lively set to return, Dallas' rebounding prowess will drastically improve. Gafford and Lively are going to play crucial roles in areas that Dallas previously struggled in.

PJ Washington Jr. offers respectable offensive ability and important length on defense. His presence on the floor changes the dynamic of this Mavericks team.

Everything starts with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, of course. But now the Mavericks' stars have a respectable amount of depth around them.

Luka Doncic emerges as top MVP candidate

Doncic isn't receiving anywhere near enough attention in the MVP conversation. He's leading the league in points and has impressed in the rebounding department. He's also a great passer, often setting up teammates for open looks. And Luka has taken strides forward on the defensive end of the floor.

So why isn't Luka being mentioned on a consistent basis in the MVP conversation?

Winning gets MVP voters attention. As a result, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the front-runners since they both play for top teams. Of course, Joel Embiid was the favorite prior to his injury.

In order for Luka Doncic to be taken seriously in the MVP conversation, the Mavericks will need to continue climbing the standings. In all reality, he should already be regarded as a serious candidate. But the Mavs are trending in a positive direction and that will make Doncic's MVP candidacy impossible to ignore during the second-half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Will he win the award? If the Mavs can sneak into a top four spot and Luka continues to perform at an elite level, there is no reason why he wouldn't be included among the top three MVP finalists at the very least.

It is up to the voters, but Doncic will have a chance to win the award. Dallas' play over the next couple of months will go a long way into deciding how much MVP consideration he receives.