The Mavericks will be an intriguing team to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Dallas Mavericks will have decisions to make before the NBA trade deadline. Getting fully healthy is Dallas' primary need, but they may also be open to making a trade or two.

With that being said, Dallas doesn't need to make a huge splash in order to have a “dream scenario” during the trade deadline. Many factors will play into the Mavs emerging from the deadline with a good feeling.

Let's take a look at two results that would lead the Mavericks to having a dream trade deadline scenario.

Teams around Mavericks don't improve

As of this writing, the Mavericks are in eighth place in the Western Conference. Dallas has won back-to-back games and trail the New Orleans Pelicans by just a game and a half for the seventh seed. Additionally, the Mavs are just two games behind the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns for the five and six seeds in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly trail Dallas, with the Mavs currently holding a one and a half game lead over LA.

The Mavericks would benefit from these teams standing pat at the NBA trade deadline. It goes without saying, but there's been no shortage of Lakers trade rumors. However, that always tends to be the case and LA hasn't done much as of this story's writing.

The Suns, Kings, and Pelicans are all talented teams. But each one of them features some roster uncertainty that could be upgraded with a trade. If all three of them fail to make an impactful acquisition, though, then the Mavs will be in a good position.

The odds are that at least one of these four teams will make a move to upgrade their team. But as long as they don't all get better, the Mavericks have no need to worry.

But what if each of these teams makes a big trade? Sure, it's unlikely, but nothing is impossible. Well, the Mavs have moves they can make as well.

Should the Mavs make a trade?

Before answering this question, here's Luka Doncic's quote from Tuesday after Dallas' 119-107 win over the Nets, via Bally Sports Southwest:

“We haven't really played healthy,” Doncic said. “We are still missing (Dereck Lively II) and Dante (Exum), so we just gotta get healthy.”

Doncic believes in this Mavericks team, and understands that returning to full health is of the utmost importance. Doncic hasn't revealed his thoughts on making a trade, but the Mavs have potential as currently constructed.

With that said, Dallas has struggled in the rebounding department this season. They would also benefit from adding more size to the roster.

The Mavs have been linked to centers such as Andre Drummond and Bobby Portis. Additionally, Dallas has been mentioned as a potential landing destination for forwards Kyle Kuzma, Andrew Wiggins, and PJ Washington.

The Mavericks have relied heavily on three-point shooting and the stardom of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Of course, Dereck Lively II has played a pivotal role when healthy in the post.

But adding a player or two to help on the glass would be a great idea. Being able to consistently secure rebounds can completely change the dynamic of a game.

Final thoughts on Mavericks' dream scenario

The Mavericks, as I've mentioned before, will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow at this year's trade deadline. They feature the potential to contend, and have been linked to multiple different trade candidates.

The question is whether or not they will end up making an impactful trade deadline move. And Mavs fans will be sure to monitor the teams around them in the West as well.