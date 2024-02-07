Luka Doncic got brutally honest on the Dallas Mavericks' primary need following Tuesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks have won back-to-back games on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. Those victories came following a forgettable defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks at home. Kyrie Irving's return from injury has obviously played a pivotal role in Dallas' performance in recent action, and Luka Doncic admitted that getting fully healthy is what the Mavs need.

“We haven't really played healthy,” Doncic said after Tuesday's 119-107 win over the Nets, via Bally Sports Southwest. “We are still missing (Dereck Lively II) and Dante (Exum), so we just gotta get healthy.”

Trade rumors have swirled around the Mavericks and there is a chance that Dallas will make a deal or two. But when Irving and Doncic are both on the floor, something that's been rare during the 2023-24 season due to injury concerns, the Mavericks are a force to be reckoned with.

And that becomes even more apparent when Dereck Lively II is playing. The rookie center has stepped up for Dallas and is a reliable post presence.

Dante Exum's absence has also hurt Dallas. He's enjoyed a solid season and is a quality role player.

Again, a trade could come to fruition. The Mavs, though, feature a roster with potential.

Mavericks' potential

It all starts with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Doncic also commented on his partnership with Irving during his postgame interview.

“We're just dangerous when we're both aggressive,” Doncic said. “I think we did a great job today.”

Although it's apparent that the Mavericks are a better team when Luka and Kyrie play together, not everyone is sold on their ability to win as a duo. On Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal revealed his doubts about the Mavericks' superstars on NBA on TNT, via House of Highlights.

“If you look at all the historical great one-two punches, they all fed off each other,” Shaq said. “(Michael) Jordan was going to have the ball, and then Scottie (Pippen) was going to fill in. Kobe (Bryant) was going to do what he do, you'd throw it into Shaq. We fed off each other.

“These guys (Doncic and Irving) in my opinion, they're the same player. Need the ball, nine, ten, eleven seconds… Your turn, my turn. I don't think you're going to win like that. One of those guys, and I don't think they want to, is going to have to learn how to play without the ball.”

Shaq's concerns are understandable. But it is ironic that his comments were made right before Irving scored 36 points and added five assists, while Doncic dropped 35 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in Tuesday's victory. It is clear that Dallas' duo is continuing to build chemistry.

But as Luka Doncic said, the Mavericks need to get fully healthy. Otherwise, competing in the Western Conference will certainly be a challenge to say the least.